Joe and Hunter Biden Take Off to Camp David For Weekend Getaway

They’re laughing at us.

Joe, Hunter, and grandson Beau Biden took off to Camp David for the weekend.

Hunter attended the State Dinner at the White House on Thursday night after his father’s corrupt Justice Department gave him a sweetheart deal.

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) on Thursday detailed MULTIPLE felony charges that whistleblowers said the IRS recommended against Hunter Biden.

Rather than charging Hunter Biden with felonies for evading taxes and providing false statements to the feds, Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ gave him a sweetheart deal.

The Justice Department, with Merrick Garland at the helm, also blocked search warrants for Biden’s Delaware home and Hunter’s storage locker.

Later that night Hunter was spotted at the State Dinner with Merrick Garland.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden and Merrick Garland attended the same state dinner last night just hours after the Department of Justice was accused of a massive cover up involving Hunter's tax fraud case. They are laughing at you. They think you are stupid. They are in one big elite club with… pic.twitter.com/vgN1XNUlAD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 23, 2023

Now Hunter is joining his father on Marine One to spend the weekend at Camp David, a presidential retreat in the Maryland mountains.

.⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ with his grandson Beau and son Hunter Biden board Marine One for Camp David. pic.twitter.com/tNHrP96Wze — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 24, 2023

The world is in chaos, but Joe Biden doesn’t have a care in the world.

Joe Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation with no visitor logs.