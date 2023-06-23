Joe Biden at State Dinner with Modi: “Enjoy Your Meal. Where Are We?” (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday evening hosted Indian Prime Minister Modi for a State Dinner on the South Lawn.

Joe Biden’s family of grifters also attended the State Dinner.

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa were spotted chatting with guests.

Hunter was rubbing elbows with the wealthy and powerful just hours after Republican lawmakers released depositions from whistleblowers detailing Biden corruption.

They’re laughing at us.

Joe Biden’s slimy brother James Biden is also at the White House tonight.

Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden (Hunter’s daughter) attended the dinner with her husband.

Biden was totally confused after a toast.

“Enjoy your meal. Where are we?” Biden said as he shuffled away from the lectern.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH: