Joe Biden at State Dinner with Modi: “Enjoy Your Meal. Where Are We?” (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday evening hosted Indian Prime Minister Modi for a State Dinner on the South Lawn.

Joe Biden’s family of grifters also attended the State Dinner.

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa were spotted chatting with guests.

Hunter was rubbing elbows with the wealthy and powerful just hours after Republican lawmakers released depositions from whistleblowers detailing Biden corruption.

They’re laughing at us.

Joe Biden’s slimy brother James Biden is also at the White House tonight.

Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden (Hunter’s daughter) attended the dinner with her husband.

Biden was totally confused after a toast.

“Enjoy your meal. Where are we?” Biden said as he shuffled away from the lectern.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.