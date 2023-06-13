Joe Biden Smirks, Refuses to Answer Questions After His Justice Department Arrests Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit in Lithuania.

The meeting with Stoltenberg was postponed to Tuesday because of Joe Biden’s so-called emergency root canal procedures on Sunday and Monday.

Biden sat in his chair and smirked as his handlers shooed away reporters.

Joe Biden refused to answer any questions after his Justice Department arrested his political opponent.

Biden had his political opponent arrested on Tuesday because he stands no chance against Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

President Trump on Tuesday arrived to the Miami federal courthouse for his arraignment after he was indicted on 37 federal charges.

Trump’s aide, Walt Nauta, who was indicted along with the former president, also made an appearance in court.

Both Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were placed ‘under arrest,’ booked and fingerprinted as they awaited Tuesday’s court proceedings.

Trump was not placed in handcuffs and no mugshot was taken.

President Trump pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile Joe Biden is smirking at reporters after he used the might of the federal government to charge and arrest his main political opponent.

