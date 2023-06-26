Joe Biden to Indian Prime Minister and Tech Giant CEOs at White House: “I Sold a Lot of State Secrets and a Lot of Very Important Things”

Joe Biden held a meeting last week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and several Indian officials at the White House.
During the meeting a VERY CONFUSED Joe Biden blurted out that he sold a lot of state secrets.
Joe Biden: “I was just thanking the… Anyway… I started off without you… And I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things we shared.”
It’s not ever day you hear a crooked politician fess up to their crimes!
It should also be noted that only a party that is stealing elections would run such a corrupt idiot for president and believe they had a chance!
BIDEN (last week): "I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things…" pic.twitter.com/eyEaQEevRp
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023