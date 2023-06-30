Joe Biden to Announce New Plan on Student Loans After Supreme Court Strikes Down His Bailout Program

Joe Biden will announce a new plan on student loans after the US Supreme Court crushed his unconstitutional forgiveness plan.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turns out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

Six Republican state attorneys general sued Joe Biden (Biden v Nebraska) and argued the student loan bailout violates the separation of powers.

Separately, two borrowers who did not qualify for Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan (Department of Education v Brown) sued to stop the program.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Biden v Nebraska that Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness was unlawful.

Biden said he’s not done fighting for student loan borrowers.

The Hill reported: