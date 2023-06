Jill Biden Wears a Bedspread to Twin Cities Pride Parade in Minneapolis (VIDEO)

Dr. Jill was spotted at the Twin Cities pride parade in Minneapolis on Saturday.

She was dressed in her finest bedspread.

First lady Jill Biden made an appearance at Twin Cities Pride in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/1eoKz82mcC — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 24, 2023

Dr. Jill was in good company.

Minnesota’s Democrat Governor Tim Walz and Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar attended the pride parade as well.

A man in tighty whities twerked in front of a group of children at a pride parade in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Man in underwear twerks and gyrates in front of numerous children and families for “body positivity” during Minneapolis Pride Parade. pic.twitter.com/9LQmBU8n8N — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 25, 2023

Dr. Jill supports sexualizing children.