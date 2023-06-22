Janae Edmondson Sues City of St. Louis and Driver Daniel Riley After She Lost Her Legs in Horrific Accident in February that Was Preventable

A Tennessee volleyball player was walking in downtown St. Louis City in February after a volleyball tournament with her family when she was struck by a car — Janae Edmondson lost her legs after she was pinned to another car.

Janae had a scholarship to play volleyball in college.

It’s a horrible thing to happen – but it was preventable.

The driver Daniel Riley was supposed to be on home arrest. He violated his home arrest over one hundred times and should have been in jail. But former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner allowed him to run the streets.

Daniel Riley, was previously arrested for armed robbery, but Soros-backed prosecutor Kim Gardner and her team did not show up for the trial.  They later refiled the charges and put the defendant on GPS monitoring. But the GPS monitoring went off 40 times before the crash — and the Soros prosecutor’s office did nothing about it.

This is not an isolated incident.

A shooting was caught on camera in 2020 after a car crash in a busy St. Louis City intersection.  The crash and shooting took place on Lindell and Sarah near the Central West End.  Two men were seen arguing after the crash in the middle of Lindell Boulevard when one man pulled out a gun and started shooting.  But St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner let the shooter walk free the next day without filing charges.

In an earlier event, St. Louis Police arrested a drug dealer in possession of over 1,000 highly addictive opiate pills and more than $30,000 in cash.  St. Louis police officers also got a confession from their suspect. But when investigators brought their evidence to Gardner’s Circuit Attorney’s office in downtown St. Louis the attorneys REFUSED to press charges against the dealer and handed the police report back to the officers!

And now Kim Gardner allowed this dangerous man on the street and a young girl’s life is forever changed.

KSDK reported:

Daniel Riley was in court ready to go to trial for an armed robbery seven months before police say he caused a crash that caused a volleyball player to lose both of her legs Saturday.

His alleged victim was there. So were the witnesses. And so was the defense.

But St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office wasn’t ready even though the robbery happened in 2020, according to court documents obtained by the I-Team.

So, Gardner’s staff dismissed the charges and refiled them the same day.

That was July 18 of last year. Riley had been on house arrest with a GPS bracelet up until that point and was supposed to remain that way until his next day in court

The I-Team obtained records showing Riley violated the terms of his GPS monitoring system more than 40 times after July 18, the most recent of which happened Feb. 13 . . .

. . . Gardner’s office never filed a motion with the court to revoke his bond because of those violations.

Riley was allegedly going 20 miles over the speed limit when he struck a car that pinned Edmondson between another car. Police say he never even tried to use the brake.

On Tuesday Janae Edmondson filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Louis.

According to KMOV – The case was filed by Kevin Carnie of Simon Law Firm, who is representing Edmondson.

Other defendants include:

Daniel Riley
Elizabeth Smith
Kimberly Riley
EAN Holdings LLC

Video via local KSDK.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

