Gateway Pundit Interviews Jan 6 Antifa Whistleblower Landon Copeland from Prison – Claims 100+ Fellow Antifa Members Involved, Large Organized Planning Session of Hundreds on Jan. 5 (AUDIO)

Disclaimer: We can neither confirm nor deny the allegations by Mr. Copeland at this time. We can confirm that several of our contacts in the ‘DC Gulag’ who spend time with him believe his statements to be factual. We will update with any new information as we continue to investigate this report.

Andrew Copeland was sentenced to three years in prison in May 2023. Copeland already served two of those years while awaiting trial. Copeland reportedly pushed one member at the police on Jan. 6, he picked up a police shield during scuffles with police and he was filmed pulling on a bike rack in a tug-of-war with police.

For this he will serve three years in prison..

Copeland previously made headlines when he screamed at DC Judge Meriweather during a previous hearing in 2021.

ALERT: Initial appearance has just begun for Landon Copeland of Utah. Feds say Copeland assaulted and toppled police on Jan 6. Copeland is joining hearing by phone and has already yelled at courtroom clerk trying to get heard as call was established. Standby… pic.twitter.com/fh0nwZVWWt — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 6, 2021

Copeland’s attorney told the court he didn’t think his client was competent at the time.

Andrew (Landon) Copeland is now serving time at the DC Gulag in Washington DC where he has made friends with several Jan. 6 political prisoners.

Recently, Copeland penned a letter and admitted to J6 prisoners at the facility that he was Antifa and that there were 100+ Antifa members present on January 6. We have included his letter below.

We already knew that Antifa disguised itself that day in MAGA gear. Antifa Leader John Sullivan was arrested that day. Sullivan led violent Antifa protests in DC earlier in 2020. He was immediately released after his arrest in 2021. Three Antifa protesters from Michigan, including BLM trans activist Logan “Leslie” Grimes, who was riding in a car with two Antifa agitators with an illegal firearm, were caught and released and did not face trial.

On Friday morning The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft interviewed Landon Copeland who called from the DC Gulag.

Here is what he told us.

Jim Hoft: Tell me about your activism. You said something before we started recording about being a member of Antifa, is that correct?

Landon Copeland: Yes, I’ve been a member of Antifa since 2006. That’s when I was introduced. I was going to college at the time. Originally, I made, back when – you could use whatever name you wanted to create a Facebook page, and then only college students could be part of Facebook whenever it first came out, and I made the first Antifa Facebook page… And then it was during the Obama election that I really took to Antifa more than just making a Facebook page. We were out there handing out all kinds of flyers and different things of the evils of the patriot act and the different things that had occurred more recently…

On Free Elections-

Landon Copeland: This is the most important issue of our time, is voter fraud. For a long time, people really haven’t had confidence in their vote, and now here we are really seeing it at work to where now they’ve used essentially court legislation instead of actual congressional acts to change voting laws, if you get what I’m trying to say.

On Antifa and January 6-

Landon Copeland: One of the things that I kind of wanted to get into here was the ideological pursuits of Antifa. We’re really anti-government. We have been for a long time. The beginnings of the black bloc was all the way back in the 2004 election, the Bush back in 2004 against Gore…

…I didn’t go to the Trump speech. I went and took my girlfriend, my pregnant girlfriend, to lunch because she was hungry, because we’d been standing around all day since 06:00 in the morning. And then we came back and we just kind of followed the herd of people over to the capitol. I was not really aware that we were doing anything over to the Capital except for just marching in a circle and being loud…

…Well, whenever we got up there, the police were shooting people with rubber balls and attacking people with batons. And, I got shot with a rubber ball and assaulted with a baton myself. I did everything I could to try and separate the people from the police. I even took a knee between the police line and the individuals, the people at one point trying to essentially try to make a mistake that, hey, look, you guys are attacking us and we’re not here to hurt people. I mean, I know everybody there. I know myself especially. I would have been willing to walk through a metal detector. I would have been willing to be strip searched to get through that building if they would have just let us. I think one of the problems was Muriel Bowser The night before midnight, I think she did something where she shut down all the buildings to where you couldn’t go into buildings…

…One of the things that we were instructed to do at the Trump rally was, go there, don’t blackout, don’t be there to fight. Let’s try to make some concessions with the Proud Boys. We see that this voter issue is a serious ordeal, and we need to figure out what we can do to essentially bring us together because we want the same thing, the libertarian right and the anarchist antifa left. Essentially, we want limited government…

On other Antifa Activists at the US Capitol-

Jim Hoft: Were you familiar with other Antifa activists who were there?

Landon Copeland: Yes, absolutely. I don’t want to go into any names or anything like this, because technically, because I’ve come out of it, I can’t even really socialize with those other members really anymore… I don’t want to endanger their well-being.

…There was meetings beforehand. There was text messages. There was Facebook messages. There was all kinds of stuff. But I was fortunate enough that the Facebook page that I had was taken down for paid speech or something like that before Uncle Sam really was able to delve into my Facebook page too much.

The Antifa Pre-Meeting-

Landon Copeland: There was a lot of talk, phone calls, different things between members that I knew that were going there. At the pre-meeting, there was approximately 250 of us that were at the Pre-meeting.

Jim Hoft: Was that an online meeting?

Landon Copeland: No, that was an in-person meeting.

Jim Hoft: Where was that? In Alexandria, Virginia, like, the night before? A couple of nights before. What happened? Yeah. That’s crazy.

Landon Copeland: Just exactly what you saw the Proud Boys do is exactly what happened with us… We actually think that this is a cause that’s really a big deal in our country, and we need to have help and assist Trump supporters, get their voice heard in this instance.

Were Antifa Protesters in Disguise?

Jim Hoft: Did they tell people to dress as Trump supporters?

Landon Copeland: No, that was something like, if you didn’t want to dress, like, any particular way, that was not of any concern with theirs, but as long as you didn’t go blacked out, because we already knew from Charlottesville that the Proud Boys were hunting us real hard and heavy… We didn’t go as a group to this thing. We just had a pre meeting and we said, hey, we’re here to some of us were hanging out a little bit together prior to the event, but not really. It’s not like we went there all in one group together to be like, hey, this is what we do.

On Police Violence at the US Capitol-

Jim Hoft: Did you expect that the police would start firing on the crowds? Is that something you guys expected to happen?

Landon Copeland: The police have never been violent with right-wing protesters. This was so unexpected to everybody that I know because the police and the right-wing have always been, like, hand in hand, you know what I’m saying?… For us to see the police attack and assault people that are their largest supporters. I mean, let’s be honest, the right-wing is the largest supporter of police… It’s like biting the hand that feeds you. For us, it was really kind of a relief to see it happen because this is the same kind of stuff that they’ve been doing in Milwaukee, in Ferguson, Missouri, all through this whole thing. The Pacific Northwest in Portland, and in Washington and Spokane, and also in Seattle, whenever all the Black Lives Matter riots and stuff were riots supposedly going on, you know what I’m saying?… This is the same M.O. that they used for the January 6 is the same that we had seen before. So it was kind of a relief for us to see this happen… It’s like holy cow, it’s not just us that they’re trying o. This is a government thing where they literally incite the violence. They incite people into violence, they attack them, and then whatever emotionalism takes control takes over and property damage and everything happens because of the emotionalism involved.

On Antifa on January 5th and 6th-

Jim Hoft: There are a couple of questions before we run out of time. You had reportedly said that you saw maybe 100 people (Antifa). Was that the morning of January 6 that you think you saw Antifa or was that the night before?

Landon Copeland: Yes, absolutely. The day whenever we were there at like 06:00 in the morning, there was like 100 different people that I knew were absolutely, beyond a doubt… . They were known people from my Facebook friends on my Facebook and on my social media.

Jim Hoft: Is there any way we can confirm that?

Landon Copeland: I don’t know if my Facebook still exists, but you can go through and see all my friends listed on Facebook and then you just go find the people that ‘like’ the Antifa groups and ‘like’ the anarchical communist groups and stuff like that. And you’re going to start running into people that are really active in a lot of these communities.

Why are you speaking out now?-

Jim Hoft: What made you come out now and come clean?

Landon Copeland: First off, I knew that I didn’t want to be considered affiliated (with Antifa) for the trial and sentencing- because as soon as you’re affiliated, because of the gang laws and the gang affiliation laws and stuff, there’s some things that happen to you if you come out as affiliated… And it’s been one of the rules for Antifa members to never declare to law enforcement that they’re Antifa members… It’s actually really part of one of our core principles, is being an antifa member.

Jim Hoft: So you reached out to some Antifa members before you release a letter. That’s pretty bold, but that’s what happened.

Landon Copeland: Yeah. I don’t think you can just speak on behalf of everyone without other people understanding what you’re going to say. That’s the reason why I’ve kept this to the core beliefs of Antifa as best as possible.

On the Pre-Planning Antifa Meeting-

Jim Hoft: So can you mention where that meeting was the night before? You said that there might have been about 200 people. It was planned and organized, obviously.

Landon Copeland: Yes. Because of street cameras and stuff. I will not put that information out there because that would identify as individuals of this movement. I’m not going to say where that took place. I will say it took place in Alexandria, Virginia, but I’m not going to say where.

On FBI Involvement with Antifa-

Jim Hoft: Do you guys think that the FBI was putting assets or operatives inside your group before January 6? Is there any concern about that?

Landon Copeland: Honestly, I don’t know. There’s so much classified information, classified information out there these days that literally our presidents and our vice presidents, when they leave office, they can’t even figure out how to put it where it’s in a safe place.

Here is the full interview from Friday morning with Landon Copeland.

** Please donate to Landon Copeland here.

* * * * * * * * * *

We also are posting a letter from Landon Copeland. Landon recently admitted to being part of an Antifa contingent at the US Capitol on January 6.

This was sent to TGP by Jake Lang and Shane Jenkins in Washington DC.

This is an astonishing testimony and letter, that reveals ANTIFA members were deeply involved in January 6.

J6 political prisoner for almost 900 days without a trial, Jake Lang, and his team at J6Truth.org – along with J6er Shane Jenkins have retrieved a jaw-dropping admission letter from long-term ANTIFA member Landon Copeland. This is the exact story the Government and unconstitutional J6 Select Committee have been hiding from us for YEARS! Here is the first-hand story along with an actual image of Copeland’s real jailhouse letter:

I, Shane Jenkins, was recently made aware that someone in the C2B unit with us was claiming to be ANTIFA. Landon Copeland is a self-avowed ANITFA member since 2006. We had a two-hour sit-down conversation and discussed everything from why he joined ANTIFA (The Patriot Act) to his military service (Army). I was curious why he served in the military because I thought ANITFA opposed those who served the country. He told me about how he disagrees with war in general and especially the premise around the Second Persian Gulf War. He wanted to see first hand how the Iraqi people were being treated, so he did just that. He served two tours in Iraq.

We had a very in-depth conversation about his political beliefs. Copeland said he is pro-Second Amendment and an extreme libertarian. According to Google, “libertarianism is a kind of politics that says the government should have less control over people’s lives. It is based on the idea of maximum liberty. Libertarians believe that it is usually better to give people more free choice.”

Copeland used the example, “If you want to kill your dog or abuse your children and lock them in a kennel then that is your right.” What I came to understand was that extreme liberty becomes anarchy. Extreme liberty would mean no law which would lead to chaos. To my surprise, he said he supports Donald Trump. Copeland said that Trump was an ‘outsider’ and sought to take down the corrupt establishment. He said that any person protesting against the Second Amendment is not a true ANTIFA member.

He mentioned his activism at all the notable events and many arrests at these events: from Ferguson to Kenosha, Charlottesville to Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Copeland admitted that there were 18 fellow ANTIFA members with him at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He also said from what he has seen, there are approximately 100 ANTIFA members entangled in the legal system as a result of January 6th. To more further prove our point, ANTIFA WAS THERE!

Landon Copeland is willing to talk to Congress and to the media. He asked me to share his letter after he was sentenced. He was sentenced to 36 months on May 8th, 2023. He said he believes he was given a lesser sentence than many other with similar charges because of who he is, an ANTIFA member.

I would speculate that the DOJ knows who he is and what he represents. He doesn’t hide it. I consider myself a good judge as to someone’s intentions if they are lying or not and I detected no deceit from this man. I believe it is of the utmost importance that Copeland’s story be told and shared with the world. We all may have a vested interest in it being told as it may help unlock the whole January 6th mystery.

I have fulfilled my promise to Copeland by releasing his letter, now it is up to you to get the word out. Let Congress know ANIFTA was there and we have the proof. It’s time for them to open true investigations and acknowledge what we already know.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. Please share this with all you friends. With your elected representatives and any media contacts you may have. This may change the course of history.

Here is a transcript of the letter from ANTIFA WHISTLEBLOWER LANDON COPELAND: