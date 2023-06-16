Jack Smith Quietly Ramps Up January 6 Case Against Trump in DC as Second Federal Indictment Looms

Special Counsel Jack Smith is quietly ramping up his January 6 case against Trump in Washington DC.
President Trump last week was indicted by a grand jury in Florida hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.
News of the Florida grand jury leaked to the media just days before Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges.
In a separate grand jury in DC, Jack Smith is quietly continuing his investigation into January 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.
Jack Smith is investigating the ‘dueling electors’ after the 2020 election, Trump’s role in January 6 and Trump’s 2020 fundraising efforts.
According to ABC News, Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and Nevada GOP committee member Jim DeGraffenreid were both spotted on Tuesday walking into the federal courthouse where Jack Smith’s DC grand jury meets.
Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors were in DC questioning GOP operatives while Trump was in Miami for his arraignment.
ABC News reported:
As former President Donald Trump makes his first court appearance in Florida to face federal charges related to his handling of classified documents, special counsel Jack Smith’s separate investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election appears to be quietly pressing on inside a grand jury room in Washington, D.C.
Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and Nevada GOP committee member Jim DeGraffenreid were spotted by a network pool reporter Tuesday afternoon inside the Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where the Jan. 6 grand jury meets.
Both men were part of the failed 2020 effort to put forward slates of fake electors who would attempt to cast electoral college votes for Trump on Jan. 6, despite Trump’s loss in the state to Joe Biden.
McDonald appeared before the House Jan. 6 committee but invoked his Fifth Amendment right to refuse to answer questions.
The Nevada Independent reported in June of last year that the FBI seized McDonald’s phone as part of its investigation in the fake elector scheme, well before the appointment of Smith as special counsel last November.