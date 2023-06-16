Jack Smith Quietly Ramps Up January 6 Case Against Trump in DC as Second Federal Indictment Looms

Special Counsel Jack Smith is quietly ramping up his January 6 case against Trump in Washington DC.

President Trump last week was indicted by a grand jury in Florida hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

News of the Florida grand jury leaked to the media just days before Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges.

In a separate grand jury in DC, Jack Smith is quietly continuing his investigation into January 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Jack Smith is investigating the ‘dueling electors’ after the 2020 election, Trump’s role in January 6 and Trump’s 2020 fundraising efforts.

According to ABC News, Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and Nevada GOP committee member Jim DeGraffenreid were both spotted on Tuesday walking into the federal courthouse where Jack Smith’s DC grand jury meets.

Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors were in DC questioning GOP operatives while Trump was in Miami for his arraignment.

