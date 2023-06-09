Jack Smith Makes Statement on Trump Indictment; Praises FBI and Says, “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone” (VIDEO)

Special Counsel Jack Smith praised the FBI and his team of anonymous prosecutors in a statement on the indictment of President Trump Friday at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.

Trump blasted Smith on Truth Social minutes before Smith spoke, “This is the man who caused the Lois Lerner catastrophe with the IRS. He went after Evangelicals and Great Americans of Faith. The United States had to apologize, and pay major damages for what this deranged lunatic did. He had a unanimous loss in the Supreme Court. His wife is a Trump Hater, just as he is a Trump Hater—a deranged “psycho” that shouldn’t be involved in any case having to do with “Justice,” other than to look at Biden as a criminal, which he is!”

As Americans watch the politicized double standard of justice in the steamrolling of Trump and the stonewalling of the Biden investigations, Smith boasted, “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone,” and praised the FBI which has spent the past seven years going after Trump and protecting the Biden and Clinton crime families, saying, “I’m deeply proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them.”

Smith also praised the Justice Department prosecutors on his team, even as they face corruption allegations and Smith is fighting Judicial Watch to keep their names and records secret from public scrutiny.

A lawyer for Trump’s co-defendant Waltine Nauta has formally accused one of Smith’s prosecutors of improperly bringing up his pending application for a federal judgeship while trying to get him to flip his client against Trump.

Good afternoon. Today an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J Trump with felony violations of our national security laws, as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct Justice. This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged. The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our Armed Forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people. Out=r laws that protect National Defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk. Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice and our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone. Applying those laws, collecting facts, that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more and nothing less. The prosecutors in my office are among the most talented and experienced in the Department of Justice. They have investigated this case hewing to the highest ethical standards and they will continue to do so as this case proceeds. It’s very important for me to note that the defendants in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. To that end my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter consistent with the public interest and the rights of the

accused. We very much look forward to presenting our case to a jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida. In conclusion I would like to thank the dedicated public servants of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with whom my office is conducting this investigation and who worked tirelessly every day upholding the rule of law in our country. I’m deeply proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them. Thank you very much.

The Trump campaign issued a lengthy takedown of Smith Thursday night after Smith’s office informed Trump he had been indicted (excerpt):

Jack Smith Has a History of Failed Prosecutions & Seriously Flawed Cases

June 08, 2023 Top Takeaways – From 2010 to 2015, Smith served under Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, leading the DOJ's Public Integrity Section. – After leaving the DOJ in 2015, Smith served as the first Assistant United States Attorney and Acting United States Attorney for The Middle District of Tennessee. – Smith was instrumental in the DOJ's Lois Lerner IRS scandal targeting conservative nonprofit groups. – Smith convicted former Republican Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, which was later unanimously overturned by the Supreme Court. – In 2016, The Supreme Court overturned Bob McDonnell's convictions unanimously 8-0. – In November 2022, Bob McDonnell said regarding Jack Smith, "I think there's a real judgement problem." – Smith pursued a case against Democrat Sen. John Edwards, which resulted in a hung jury and mistrial. – Smith convicted Republican Rep. Rick Renzi before he was pardoned by President Trump in 2021. – Smith attempted to prosecute Democrat Bob Menendez, but it resulted in a mistrial. – This month, Rep. Jim Jordan launched a probe to conduct oversight over Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into former President Donald Trump for the handling of papers at Mar-A-Lago. – Jack Smith is trying to hide who is on the team targeting President Trump. – This month, Judicial Watch sued the Biden Justice Department for refusing to reveal names of special counsel Jack Smith's staff. – In November 2022, Jim Jordan revealed that Jack Smith tried to find ways to target conservatives during the Obama era and released a report in 2014. – Jack Smith's wife, Katy Chevigny, is a Biden donor. She produced a documentary about Michelle Obama, and worked on an anti-Citizens United film titled, "Dark Money." – Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor and President Trump hater on special counsel Robert Muller's team, has openly praised Jack Smith on Twitter. – Deputy AG Lisa Monaco is a longtime Obama loyalist and an architect of the Russia collusion hoax. She is also handling January 6 related cases.

