Another Violent J6 Prisoner Reveals He is an Antifa Operative and Communist – And He Admitted it to FBI in Debriefing (Audio)

On Wednesday The Gateway Pundit spoke with January 6 political prisoner Barry Ramey from his prison cell where he is now being held. Barry told us about an Antifa activist Josiah Kenyon who admitted to being a communist and a Trump hater and told police he went to the US Capitol on January 6 hoping to see Trump supporters killed by police.

We have published that interview today. It is something you won’t want to miss.

But first – Here is a recap of the Antifa activists we know who infiltrated the Trump crowds on January 6 to cause violence and mayhem.

1.) In March 2021 ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund dropped a bombshell on lawmakers in his opening statement during a hearing before the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees.

Mr. Sund testified that according to intelligence gathered by law enforcement groups, members of the Proud Boys, white supremacist groups, ANTIFA and other extremist groups were expected to participate on January 6 and that they may be inclined to become violent.

2.) According to a former FBI agent on the ground at the US Capitol, at least one busload of Antifa goons infiltrated the Trump rally as part of a false flag operation.

Michael Waller, a senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy specializing in propaganda, political warfare, psychological warfare, and subversion, said he was at the Capitol on January 6 and witnessed:

Plaincloths militants. Militant, aggressive men in Donald Trump and MAGA gear at a front police line at the base of the temporary presidential inaugural platform;

Agents-provocateurs. Scattered groups of men exhorting the marchers to gather closely and tightly toward the center of the outside of the Capitol building and prevent them from leaving;

Fake Trump protesters. A few young men wearing Trump or MAGA hats backwards and who did not fit in with the rest of the crowd in terms of their actions and demeanor, whom I presumed to be Antifa or other leftist agitators; and

Disciplined, uniformed column of attackers. A column of organized, disciplined men, wearing similar but not identical camouflage uniforms and black gear, some with helmets and GoPro cameras or wearing subdued Punisher skull patches.

3.) Well known Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan was arrested in Utah after the US Capitol riots. He was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol on January 6th.

4.) Three Antifa protesters from Michigan, including BLM trans activist Logan “Leslie” Grimes, were riding in a car with an illegal firearm on January 6. The Antifa rioters were captured and released and did not face trial for their crimes. At least one Trump supporter is sitting in prison today for the same crime.

5.) Earlier this month The Gateway Pundit interviewed January 6 Antifa whistleblower Landon Copeland from prison. Copeland told The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft that 100 plus Antifa members took part in a planning session on January 5th in the DC area.

6.) According to one former FBI agent on the ground at the US Capitol at least one busload of Antifa thugs infiltrated the Trump demonstration on January 6.

Here is our interview with Barry Ramey.

Barry disclosed another Antifa activist who was arrested following his violent actions on January 6, 2021. Kenyon beat out a window and assaulted police with a table leg with a screw sticking out of the end.

Here is what Barry told us.

Barry Ramey: This was approximately about three months ago – We got a message from the outside that one of the people that we were being detained with and had been detained with at other facilities by the name of Josiah Kenyan, that his debriefing with the FBI was recently made public. At that time. In his debriefing – it came out that he had told (FBI agents), while being investigated in an interview, that he had said he was pro communism. He hated Trump, and he went to January 6 for some pretty nefarious reasons. And those reasons were to intentionally be a provocateur in hoping to entice Trump supporters to charge police and get shot. Those were almost verbatim his words.

Here is a copy of Josiah Kenyon’s statement to the FBI when he was arrested for his violent actions on January 6.

Barry Ramey: We (fellow J6 prisoners) asked him a bunch of questions, and he began to answer them – He did confirm that he told the FBI that he said that he was loosely affiliated with Antifa. He drove up to the Capitol from Alabama, where he was staying with his mother. He met the day before on January 5 with an individual that was curating three charter buses with approximately a total of 100 people from all over the country that were there for similar reasons as he was. He said that this individual specifically told him that they were going to go to the Capitol – He didn’t know what he was going to be doing. So these people had already known somehow that something was going to be taking place at the Capitol. I sure as heck didn’t know what was going to happen or that I’d be going to the Capitol! I can’t think of any other (Trump) protesters that went up there that day that could imagine they were going to go to the Capitol. Josiah said that he was on January 6, handing out PCP lay cigarettes to individuals. And again, this was witnessed by multiple people, not just myself, to his testimony. And so he then began to tell me that after January 6, he went to the state of Oregon, where he fled.

Josiah Kenyon fled to Oregon after January 6 and was kept safe from authorities inside an Antifa compound near Portland. Kenyon was later picked up by the FBI in Reno, Nevada where allegedly the questioning took place.

Jim Hoft: Tell me also a little bit more about this Josiah. Kenyon. He said he ran into some people who were traveling to the US Capitol in buses or allegedly came in buses. And did you say that was the day before, or was that the day of? Barry Ramey: That was the day before. He was at the area referred to as the mall. He was sitting outside, and he was told to find an individual that was driving I believe it was a silver Echo, an older model car. And he met this individual. This individual was followed by three buses that were parked on, like, a cul de sac or the side of the road, I believe. And he was meeting with a couple of other people like Josiah that had traveled up there to get engaged in this type of behavior. And this individual knew that whatever they were going to do was going to be done at the Capitol the following day.

The DOJ prosecutors reportedly argued for less time for Josiah after they found out he was pro-communism and an Antifa member – according to Barry.

Barry Ramey: He (Josiah) said there was approximately 100 people scattered through three fully sized charter buses. Josiah was actually seen on camera that day wearing a skeleton jack, which is the character from, I believe, Nightmare Before Christmas hoodie. And he was charged with a 111 B, where he’s seen on camera beating an officer with a table leg with a screw sticking out of it and then retreating back into the crowd. What we all found also extremely strange, and this can also be proven by court documents and testimony, is that I believe the recommendation from the prosecutor was something around 110 months. Josiah has a criminal history, as well. But what we found weird, though, is after the statements were released and it became public that he was pro-communism, loosely affiliated with Antifa – The prosecution actually argued and were successful at arguing for less time at his sentencing against their own recommendation. When have we seen a situation where the prosecution in these January 6 cases is arguing for less time for someone? That just hasn’t happened yet?

Please take the time and listen to this very interesting interview with Barry Ramey.

