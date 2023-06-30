“It Borders on Treason – We Believe This President Is Compromised” – Rep Comer on Joe Biden’s Criminal Deals with China (VIDEO)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) joined Rob Schmitt on Newsmax TV on Thursday night.

Comer discussed the latest criminal conduct by the Biden Crime Family. On entering office, Joe Biden immediately ended the China Initiative that prevented China from stealing research from US universities.

James Comer: The thing that stands out in my mind is one of the first acts Joe Biden made as President of the United States is he canceled a thing called the China Initiative. And what that was, was the FBI had had this investigation ongoing since the Obama administration at the request of university presidents all over America, who were complaining that these Chinese students who were coming to the United States legally, who were paying full tuition but they were stealing our intellectual property, stealing our research and development and sending it back to China… The only person that benefited from that, the only country, would be the Chinese Communist Party, because this is their way of not having to invest in research and development…

…So one of the things and you’re going to hear someone in a deposition talk about this very soon that the bidens agreed to accept money from China for was to help them invest in the United States. Invest in? The energy industry. Invest in manufacturing farmland. Invest in anything that they could get their hands on because they had so much money and there were so many barriers to entry. So Joe Biden, when he was in the private sector, along with his son, and this is the CEFC, which was the big guy, this was the 10% for the big guy. Their company was all about helping China take over the United States in as many investment deals as possible because the United States had barriers to entry. These are the things the Bidens were doing in exchange for the money they were taking from the Chinese Communist Party…

…Fortunately for the American people with respect to Tony Bobulinsky, very soon Tony Babalinski is going to have an opportunity to tell the American people just exactly what the Bidens did with China. And I think this is going to be alarming to every American and this is a national security risk. And this is why we fear this president is compromised because of the millions and millions of dollars they’ve taken from the Chinese Communist Party.