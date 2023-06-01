It Begins: US Embassies Around The World Fly Pride Flag

US embassies around the world have decided to fly the pride flag for the month of June to commemorate “LGBTQI+ Pride Month.”

Videos on Twitter show the US Embassies in London, Suava, Dublin, Jerusalem and many more have all decided to host Pride flag raising ceremonies.

Happy #PrideMonth 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

This morning we raised the Pride flag at the Embassy and are proud to fly it in support of all LGBTQI+ people in the 🇺🇸, 🇬🇧 and around the world.

🏳‍🌈 | 🇮🇱🇺🇸 | #US abassador in #Israel, Tom Nides; launched #JerusalemPride2023; saying to the crowds "the US stands with the LGBT community. We love you!".

🏳‍🌈 | 🇮🇱🇺🇸 | #US abassador in #Israel, Tom Nides; launched #JerusalemPride2023; saying to the crowds "the US stands with the LGBT community. We love you!".

Nides took pride in high attendance of embassy staff.

"Pride is a celebration of generations of LGBTQI+ people, who have fought bravely to live openly and authentically." President Biden's Pride Month Proclamation:

Under the Trump administration flying pride flags outside of US embassies was prohibited.

However in 2021 the Biden administration reversed the Trump admin’s policy on banning US embassies from flying the pride flag.

Biden will allow US embassies worldwide to fly Pride Flag, reversing a Trump administration decision

Per The Independent:

At United States embassies, the Pride rainbow can now fly alongside the stars and stripes. In a confidential memo obtained by Foreign Policy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized all American embassies and consulates around the world to display the LGBTQ Pride flag on the same flagpole as the American one – something the Trump administration had forbidden.

Right before the fall of Afghanistan the US State Department was more focused on its pride flag policies in Kabul rather than the Taliban taking over.

