It Begins: US Embassies Around The World Fly Pride Flag

by

US embassies around the world have decided to fly the pride flag for the month of June to commemorate “LGBTQI+ Pride Month.”

Videos on Twitter show the US Embassies  in London, Suava, Dublin, Jerusalem and many more have all decided to host Pride flag raising ceremonies.

WATCH:

There’s more:

Under the Trump administration flying pride flags outside of US embassies was prohibited.

However in 2021 the Biden administration reversed the Trump admin’s policy on banning US embassies from flying the pride flag.

Per The Independent:

At United States embassies, the Pride rainbow can now fly alongside the stars and stripes.

In a confidential memo obtained by Foreign Policy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized  all American embassies and consulates around the world to display the LGBTQ Pride flag on the same flagpole as the American one – something the Trump administration had forbidden.

Right before the fall of  Afghanistan the US State Department was more focused on its pride flag policies in Kabul rather than the Taliban taking over.

READ:

PRIDE COMES BEFORE THE FALL: US Embassy in Kabul Was Celebrating Pride Month as Taliban Launched Final Campaign to Retake Country

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

