IRS Whistleblower Reveals How DOJ Gave Sweetheart Deal To Hunter Biden, Who Received $8.3 Million From China, Ukraine and Romania Between 2014 – 2019 (VIDEO)

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley on Wednesday appeared on Fox News to discuss Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal and DOJ corruption with host Bret Baier.

Shapley told Bret Baier that Hunter Biden received around $8.3 million from China (Chinese energy firm CEFC), Ukraine, and Romania between 2014-2019.

“Based on all the financial records that we did find, they’ve been analyzed – it was around $8.3 million he [Hunter] received,” Shapley said.

“From who?” Bret Baier asked.

“They came from China – from CEFC – came from Ukraine, and from Romania,” Shapley said. “And even the Burisma money…the 2014 and 2015 taxes years when the Burisma money was coming in, I mean to this day, there is still about $400,000 of unreported income from Burisma in 2014. Hunter Biden was told by his partner Eric Schwerin that he needed to amend his returns and he never did.”

Shapley said the statute of limitations ran out so Hunter Biden got away with not paying his taxes AND he was not charged for evasion.

This is why the corrupt prosecutors dragged out the Hunter Biden investigation for 5 years.

“So the DC US Attorney’s office declining those charges – David Weiss’s requested special counsel authority being denied and then the statute of limitations then expires in November and December of 2022 so those years are gone and there’s no way to recoup the money from that Burisma income,” Shapley said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: IRS Whistleblower says the total amount of money that Hunter Biden received from overseas business deals came to $8.3 million between 2014 and 2019 but they were not allowed to ask questions about the involvement of “The Big Guy”, Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/OLLdJHDapH — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 28, 2023

Shapley told Bret Baier that a public document deliberately downplayed Hunter Biden’s tax crimes and used the term “in excess of $100,000” to describe what he failed to pay for 2017 and 2018 – the real numbers are shocking.

“Is there criminal implications in what you were investigating when it comes to Hunter Biden?” Bret Baier asked Shapley.

“Absolutely and the most substantive felony charges were left off the table,” Shapley said.

“Which would have been what?” Baier asked.

“Evasion for ’14, false returns ’18 and 2019. So, as of right now in the information that’s been out there in the public, it uses the term ‘in excess of $100,000’ for 2017, separately for 2018. The true number is $580,000 of failure to pay for 2017 and $620,000 for 2018 – yet this document puts it close to $100,000,” Shapley said.

