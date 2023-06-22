Indian PM Modi Gifts 7.5 Carat ‘Eco-Friendly’ Green Diamond to Dr. Jill

Joe Biden Wednesday evening welcomed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

The Bidens hosted Modi for dinner at the White House.

The three of them also exchanged gifts.

The Bidens presented “a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century as the official gift to Modi” the Hindustan Times reported.

The Indian PM gifted a 7.5 carat ‘eco-friendly’ lab grown green diamond to Dr. Jill.

The lab grown green diamond was presented in a Kashmiri papier mâché box.

Modi also gifted the Bidens a sandalwood box.

