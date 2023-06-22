Indian PM Modi Gifts 7.5 Carat ‘Eco-Friendly’ Green Diamond to Dr. Jill

Joe Biden Wednesday evening welcomed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

The Bidens hosted Modi for dinner at the White House.

The three of them also exchanged gifts.

WATCH:

VIDEO | PM Modi met President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden earlier today at White House in Washington DC. The two leaders exchanged gifts with each other.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/dYV58Orxhe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023

The Bidens presented “a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century as the official gift to Modi” the Hindustan Times reported.

The Indian PM gifted a 7.5 carat ‘eco-friendly’ lab grown green diamond to Dr. Jill.

PM Narendra Modi gifts a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making. pic.twitter.com/5A7EzTcpeL — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

The lab grown green diamond was presented in a Kashmiri papier mâché box.

Papier mâché – It is the box in which the Green Diamond is placed. Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir’s exquisite Papier mâché involves sakthsazior meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs. It (Green Diamond) is a beacon of… pic.twitter.com/F3vcfiNowY — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Modi also gifted the Bidens a sandalwood box.