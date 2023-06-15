“I’m Going Off-Script and I’m Going to Get in Trouble” – Joe Biden at League of Conservation Voters Dinner (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday evening delivered remarks at the League of Conservation Voters annual Capital Dinner in DC.

Far-left climate protestors tried to block Biden’s motorcade.

Biden isn’t doing enough to stop ‘climate change’ according to these far-left zealots.

Biden spoke about climate change for 20 minutes before shuffling away.

At one point Joe Biden apologized for going “off-script” as he revealed plans to build a railroad across the ocean.

“We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” Biden said.

“We have plans to build in Angola – One of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on but I’m going off-script and I’m going to get in trouble.”

Why does Biden always say he’s going to get trouble?

