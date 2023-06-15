“I’m Going Off-Script and I’m Going to Get in Trouble” – Joe Biden at League of Conservation Voters Dinner (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday evening delivered remarks at the League of Conservation Voters annual Capital Dinner in DC.

Far-left climate protestors tried to block Biden’s motorcade.

Biden isn’t doing enough to stop ‘climate change’ according to these far-left zealots.

BREAKING: we are blockading the 6-lane road where the President’s motorcade is set travel. We are shutting down the street because the League of Conservation Voters is trying to honor Biden for his “climate ambition.” pic.twitter.com/NrgsTRokKR — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) June 14, 2023

Biden spoke about climate change for 20 minutes before shuffling away.

At one point Joe Biden apologized for going “off-script” as he revealed plans to build a railroad across the ocean.

“We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” Biden said.

“We have plans to build in Angola – One of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on but I’m going off-script and I’m going to get in trouble.”

Why does Biden always say he’s going to get trouble?

WATCH: