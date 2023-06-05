If a Bear F*rts in a Forest Does Anyone Hear It?… Nikki Haley Held a CNN Town Hall and Nobody Cared – And She Wants More War in Ukraine for Freedom or Something

Apparently, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley held a town hall on CNN this weekend.
Jake Tapper pulled the short straw and was assigned as moderator.

Nikki called for more war in Ukraine.

Ambassador Haley: This is bigger than Ukraine. This is a war about freedom. And it’s one we have to win… A win for Ukraine is a win for all of us because tyrants tell us exactly what they’re going to do… Russia says Poland and the Balkans are next. We better believe them. This is about averting a World War.

When did the US declare war on Russia? When did this pass through Congress? When did Russia say Poland is next?

And how does more war avert World War?

It will be interesting to see the “bump” Nikki gave floundering CNN in the ratings after this bloodlust.

