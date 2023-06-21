Idiot Hank Johnson’s Exchange with John Durham About Hunter Biden is a Doozy (VIDEO)

Former Special Counsel John Durham on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into the origins of Spygate.

Last month John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

The CI investigation was based on lies conjured up by Hillary Clinton and her paid for fake Russia dossier.

According to John Durham’s report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016!

“In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication,” the Durham report stated.

Democrat Hank Johnson asked John Durham why he didn’t indict Hunter Biden.

The investigation into Spygate had absolutely nothing to do with Hunter Biden.

Recall, idiot Hank Johnson previously suggested Guam “might tip over.”

“Your investigation … couldn’t even indict Hunter Biden?” Hank Johnson said.

“We didn’t investigate Mr. Hunter Biden,” John Durham said.

WATCH: