Iconic Children’s Show Shoving ‘Pride Month’ Down Kids’ Throats: ‘Happy Pride! Elmo Loves You’

On Thursday, iconic children’s TV series “Sesame Street” went all-in once again for June’s “pride month” with several tweets celebrating the sexuality-based month of recognition. And the gay lobby claims they aren’t targeting our kids?

While the show did not refashion its logo in rainbow “pride month” colors like so many other entities have, the show did post several tweets pushing the left-wing celebration onto its tiny fans.

Firstly, we must remember that “Sesame Street” is supposed to be aimed at tiny tots from ages 2 to 5. This should be an age where sexual activities should not even be part of a discussion. But here is the most iconic kids’ TV show pushing “pride month” on little ones, anyway.

The first “pride” post was made on Thursday as “pride month” kicked off. It featured actress Ariana DeBose, who claims to identify as “queer,” in a video in which she explained the show’s “pride” celebration.

“Hi, Elmo and I wanted to share that everyone is always welcome on ‘Sesame Street,'” DeBose said in the video. “This month and every month, we want to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family, friends and communities.” Elmo added, “From our ‘Sesame Street’ family to yours, happy pride. Elmo loves you.”

Along with the video, the caption read, “Everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. Let’s celebrate LGBTQIA+ people in our communities this Pride and every day! Happy month.”

Everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. Let’s celebrate LGBTQIA+ people in our communities this Pride and every day! Happy #PrideMonth! #ArianaDeBose 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/M2ZiadrVlC — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2023

As it does with other left-wing initiatives, the series went on to post yet another “pride” post on Friday, adding a Tweet reading “This #PrideMonth, let’s celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all.”

This #PrideMonth, let’s celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/9EaK8egQjy — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 2, 2023

Since “Sesame Street” is targeted at kids up to five years of age, one Twitter user had the perfect question for the producers:

“Isn’t this a show created specifically for pre-schoolers and very young children? Why isn’t the show sticking to being kind to all while omitting all talk of sexuality, gender, and other topics suited solely for mature minds? Why not allow tiny ones to be innocent & carefree?”

Isn’t this a show created specifically for pre-schoolers and very young children? Why isn’t the show sticking to being kind to all while omitting all talk of sexuality, gender, and other topics suited solely for mature minds? Why not allow tiny ones to be innocent & carefree? — Skeptical (@Ohpuhleeze1) June 2, 2023

While the tweets certainly had support from the show’s adult fans, many also blasted “Sesame Street” for pushing sexuality on tiny tots.

OK, groomers. — Area Man (@lheal) June 3, 2023

Please explain to all of us why a show geared towards very small children would ever need to recognize or mention someone’s sexuality. — I Man Expert Man (@IManExpertMan) June 3, 2023

Pride in what? Sexual preference? Why would you talk about that with kids? — Randall Parsons (@RealParsons1) June 2, 2023

This is so sad to see. I remember when Sesame Street helped to teach values. — Satirical_Whit (@dudeabides4now) June 2, 2023

Still, this year is nothing new when it comes to “Sesame Street” pushing the hardcore left-wing agenda on small children. Along with the show’s yearly tweets about “pride month,” the left’s ideology has been a constant drumbeat for “Sesame Street.”

In 2021, for instance, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz blasted the show for pushing President Joe Biden’s COVID obsession on kids by featuring fan favorite Big Bird urging little kids to get vaccinated. Cruz had sponsored legislation that would ban COVID vaccine mandates for little kids because the illness rarely affects people under 20 unless they already have serious medical issues otherwise.

Also in 2021, the show put first lady Jill Biden out to imbue the leftist ideology of “racial literacy” on kids, which was just an excuse to push the far left’s intrinsically racist ideals of Critical Race Theory on kids who had only just learned to walk and talk.

Then there was the time that the series made a point to introduce a gay couple for a “family day” show.

“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” series host Alan Muraoka — who is gay — wrote at the time, Breitbart News noted. “So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street. Our Family Day episode drops today on HBOMax and on YouTube.”

In 2020, the series also welcomed cross-dressing actor Billy Porter to the show wearing his Oscars tuxedo dress.

That same year, the series pushed the far left’s “anti-racist” agenda with a half-hour show teaching kids how to be “anti-racist,” NBC News noted at the time. The special defined “racism” for young audiences, and urged children to call out others who they suspect of being racist.

Parents, you really need to keep a close watch on what your kids are watching. Sadly, every one of these shows that are supposed to be for kids perpetrates battles in the culture war, siding with the left to push a radical agenda on kids too small to even know they are being propagandized.

“Sesame Street” has a wholesome reputation, but it hasn’t lived up to that level for a long time. Parents beware.

