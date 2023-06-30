“I Think the Court Misinterpreted the Constitution” – Angry Joe Biden After Supreme Court Strikes Down His Student Loan Bailout Program (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday afternoon delivered remarks after the Supreme Court crushed his unconstitutional student loan bailout.

Biden took ANOTHER hit on Friday after Trump’s Supreme Court picks delivered another defeat and struck down Joe’s unconstitutional student loan relief program.

The US Supreme Court on Friday CRUSHED Joe Biden’s student loan bailout program.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turns out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

Six Republican state attorneys general sued Joe Biden and argued the student loan bailout violates the separation of powers.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Joe Biden overstepped his authority.

Biden lashed out at Republicans and rebuked the Supreme Court justices.

“Did you overstep your authority?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I think the Court misinterpreted the Constitution,” Biden said as he shuffled away from the lectern.

WATCH: