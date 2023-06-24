Hunter’s Lawyer Responds to Bombshell “I’m Sitting Here with My Father” WhatsApp Message to Chinese Business Associate – And It’s a Doozy

Hunter Biden’s lawyer responded to the latest bombshell IRS whistleblower allegations and it’s a doozy.

Hunter’s lawyer, Chris Clark, argued his client was just too cracked out and drugged up when he invoked his father’s name in a threatening text to be taken seriously.

Gary Shapely, one IRS whistleblower, revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

Hunter and Joe Biden threatened Henry Zhao – make a payment or else!

The July 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

Hunter’s lawyer, Chris Clark, said his client was just too cracked out when he sent that WhatsApp message and he shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“Any verifiable words or actions of my client, in the midst of a horrible addiction, are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family,” Chris Clark said in a statement.

Full statement:

Hunter Biden attorney responds to IRS agent testimony – and refers to 2017 message suggesting Joe Biden proximity to China deal: "Any verifiable words or actions of my client, in the midst of a horrible addiction, are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family" pic.twitter.com/H9e3F8zocK — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 23, 2023

Hunter Biden’s lawyer likely used his client’s drug addiction as a defense because it worked in another case.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in a sweetheart deal given by his corrupt father’s Justice Department after a five-year investigation.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a “diversion case.”

“Handling the gun charge as a diversion case means Biden will not technically be pleading guilty to that crime. Diversion is an option typically applied to nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems.” the Washington Post reported.