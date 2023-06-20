Hungry Teens Loot McDonald’s and Steal the Cash Register after Juneteenth Celebration in Leimert Park

A large group of teens stormed and looted the McDonald’s restaurant on Crenshaw following the Juneteenth celebration in Leimert Park in Los Angeles.

Thousands of people attended the festivities at the park.

After the celebration dozens of teens stormed the McDonalds and took off with the cash register.

Another angle from the McDonalds around the corner from the Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park. pic.twitter.com/3f7rh67MwJ — 2UrbanGirls (@2UrbanGirls) June 20, 2023

The chaos at McDonalds during the Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park pic.twitter.com/BHXQuSAAa8 — 2UrbanGirls (@2UrbanGirls) June 20, 2023

The moment they busted open the cash machine.