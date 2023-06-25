Human Remains Found in Area Actor Julian Sands Went Missing in During January Hike

Actor Julian Sands, an experienced hiker, went missing in January after a hiking trip up Southern California’s Mount Baldy.
The actor, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 13 by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz.
During a career that spanned 40 years, Sands is known for roles in the movies The Killing Fields and A Room with a View and for roles on television in 24, Smallville and Banshee.
Searches for the actor’s whereabouts have continued in the months since he went missing, often hampered by inclement weather.
Sands’ family expressed their gratitude for the ongoing search and rescue efforts on Friday.
“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” the statement said.
“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” they said.