Human Remains Found in Area Actor Julian Sands Went Missing in During January Hike

Actor Julian Sands, an experienced hiker, went missing in January after a hiking trip up Southern California’s Mount Baldy.

The actor, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 13 by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz.

During a career that spanned 40 years, Sands is known for roles in the movies The Killing Fields and A Room with a View and for roles on television in 24, Smallville and Banshee.

Searches for the actor’s whereabouts have continued in the months since he went missing, often hampered by inclement weather.

On Saturday, California hikers discovered human remains in the area where Sands is thought to have gone missing.

Identification should be completed next week, the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department in south California said on Saturday.”

According to BBC , “Hikers in the US have found human remains near the area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared.