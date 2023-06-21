“How Dare You!” – Five Years Ago Today, Climate Change Hoaxer Greta Thunberg Said the World Would End

Today marks the anniversary of a doomsday prediction made by then-15-year-old climate change hoaxer Greta Thunberg.

On June 21, 2018, she made a bold claim on Twitter, stating that humanity had a narrow five-year window to stop the use of fossil fuels or face inevitable extinction.

“A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.”

I hope you’re all enjoying your last week on earth pic.twitter.com/pC9u4U34By — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 19, 2023

Thunberg shared a now-deleted Grit Post article by Scott Alden citing a prediction from James Anderson, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at Harvard University, titled, “Top Climate Scientist: Humans Will Go Extinct if We Don’t Fix Climate Change by 2023.”

The article was shared 12.5k before it was deleted.

From the now-deleted article: