“How Dare You!” – Five Years Ago Today, Climate Change Hoaxer Greta Thunberg Said the World Would End

Today marks the anniversary of a doomsday prediction made by then-15-year-old climate change hoaxer Greta Thunberg.
On June 21, 2018, she made a bold claim on Twitter, stating that humanity had a narrow five-year window to stop the use of fossil fuels or face inevitable extinction.
“A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.”
Thunberg shared a now-deleted Grit Post article by Scott Alden citing a prediction from James Anderson, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at Harvard University, titled, “Top Climate Scientist: Humans Will Go Extinct if We Don’t Fix Climate Change by 2023.”
The article was shared 12.5k before it was deleted.
From the now-deleted article:
In a recent speech at the University of Chicago, James Anderson — a professor of atmospheric chemistry at Harvard University — warned that climate change is drastically pushing Earth back to the Eocene Epoch from 33 million BCE, when there was no ice on either pole. Anderson says current pollution levels have already catastrophically depleted atmospheric ozone levels, which absorb 98 percent of ultraviolet rays, to levels not seen in 12 million years.
Anderson’s assessment of humanity’s timeline for action is likely accurate, given that his diagnosis and discovery of Antarctica’s ozone holes led to the Montreal Protocol of 1987. Anderson’s research was recognized by the United Nations in September of 1997. He subsequently received the United Nations Vienna Convention Award for Protection of the Ozone Layer in 2005, and has been recognized by numerous universities and academic bodies for his research.
Anderson’s prediction of Arctic sea ice disappearing by 2022 may be closer to reality than a lot of us would hope. In 2016, University of Reading professor Ed Hawkins compiled global temperature data dating back to 1850, prior to the Industrial Revolution of the early 20th century and the oil boom, and turning the data into a time-lapse GIF. The most alarming part of the data showed that temperatures began rising exponentially faster at the start of the 21st century and show no signs of slowing down.