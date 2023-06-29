House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer Tells Janet Yellen to Turn Over All Suspicious Activity Reports Regarding the Bidens and Burisma

James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee is demanding that Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen turn over any and all suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to the Bidens and Burisma.

Now we’re talking.

If Yellen doesn’t comply, Republicans should hold a press conference and ask why the administration is refusing to be transparent about this.

RedState reports:

House Oversight Chair to Treasury Sec. Yellen: Provide All Suspicious Activity Reports Regarding Bidens The House Oversight Committee and its Chairman, James Comer (R-KY), have been relentless in pursuing information into bribery allegations against President Joe Biden and the questionable overseas business deals of his son Hunter. However, the Biden administration has been resistant to transparency and generally slow-walks Comer’s requests or simply ignores them. On Wednesday, the Committee blasted off a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demanding that her department provide “all suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to Burisma executives & entities to help further our investigation into the Biden bribery scheme.” They added, “The FBI sat on these allegations for years. We’re not.”

🚨BREAKING 🚨@RepJamesComer is calling on Secretary Yellen to provide all suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to Burisma executives & entities to help further our investigation into the Biden bribery scheme. The FBI sat on these allegations for years. We’re not. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iXN8o8MjNc — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 29, 2023

From the letter:

Dear Secretary Yellen: The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has reviewed government documents that allege President Biden, while serving as Vice President, solicited and received a bribe from a foreign source in return for certain actions. These allegations are consistent with the Committee’s ongoing investigation of the Biden family’s foreign business transactions—transactions that subpoenaed bank records have revealed allowed Biden family members and associates to profit over $10 million from foreign sources. The Committee seeks to craft legislative solutions aimed at deficiencies it has identified in the current legal framework regarding ethics laws and disclosure of financial interests related to the immediate family members of Vice Presidents and Presidents— deficiencies that may place American national security and interests at risk.

This is the way. Republicans have got to start playing hardball.