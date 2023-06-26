HORROR: Massachusetts Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary Beaten, Stabbed to Death in Triple Homicide

A Massachusetts couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were beaten and stabbed to death in a triple homicide over the weekend.

Police said the victims, a married couple, and the wife’s mother in her 90s were found in a home in the Nonantum neighborhood on Sunday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said there were “signs of forced entry” into the home.

Police have no suspects so far.

Newton police are telling neighbors to remain vigilant and to lock their doors.

According to WCVB, a friend went to check on the elderly couple after they missed Sunday morning Mass at Our Lady of Help of Christians.

“Their 50th anniversary was to be celebrated in a blessing after communion at the 10 a.m. Mass. When they didn’t show up – I can’t go into the details about who discovered them – but we became notified, and myself and a number of the staff spent the day there,” the Rev. Dan Riley of Our Lady Help of Christians told WCVB.

Parishioners WCBV the three victims were the “salt of the earth.”

