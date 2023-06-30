Homelessness Exploding in Los Angeles – Over 75,000 Living on the Streets

Homelessness is exploding in the Democrat-run city of Los Angeles, California.

The left loves to talk about income inequality. So why aren’t the rich celebrities of Hollywood sharing their wealth with these people and opening their homes to them?

Breitbart News reported:

Disaster: Homelessness Skyrockets in Los Angeles; Over 75,000 on Streets in L.A. County Homelessness in Los Angeles skyrocketed over the last year, increasing by 10% in L.A. County and 9% in the city, leaving more than 75,000 people living on the streets of the county in an epic setback for local leaders.

This is from the Los Angeles Times:

Homelessness continues to soar, jumping 9% in L.A. County, 10% in the city Homelessness continued to rise dramatically, increasing by 9% in Los Angeles County and 10% in the city of Los Angeles last year, in a stark illustration of the challenges faced by officials trying to reduce the number of people living on the streets… The count, conducted by thousands of volunteers during a three-day period in January, projected that 75,518 people were living in interim housing or a tent, car, van, RV, tent or makeshift shelter in Los Angeles County, compared with 69,144 the previous year… Almost all the growth came from the Westside and Harbor areas of Los Angeles, with each seeing increases of just over 2,000 people, or about 45%.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on this issue and it keeps getting worse.

The failures continue in Los Angeles, where city council has had four members arrested or convicted on public corruption charges in the last few years, and the stacks of money thrown into the homeless industrial complex continues to solve nothing – as homelessness only increases. https://t.co/ZKWpy2dKR7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 29, 2023

More than 75,000 people are homeless in Los Angeles County, California, marking an almost 10% increase in the unhoused population from 2022.https://t.co/sxdi4ICfP3 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 29, 2023

The LA official homeless person count was just released, and it looks to be up 70% since 2015, with at least 75,000 people living on the streets in LA County. The number of homeless is up in both Los Angeles city & county. pic.twitter.com/xJuKi76fet — John and Ken (@johnandkenshow) June 29, 2023

When is it going to be too much? How many homeless people will the city tolerate before they do something that works?