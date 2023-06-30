Homelessness Exploding in Los Angeles – Over 75,000 Living on the Streets

Homelessness is exploding in the Democrat-run city of Los Angeles, California.

The left loves to talk about income inequality. So why aren’t the rich celebrities of Hollywood sharing their wealth with these people and opening their homes to them?

Breitbart News reported:

Disaster: Homelessness Skyrockets in Los Angeles; Over 75,000 on Streets in L.A. County

Homelessness in Los Angeles skyrocketed over the last year, increasing by 10% in L.A. County and 9% in the city, leaving more than 75,000 people living on the streets of the county in an epic setback for local leaders.

This is from the Los Angeles Times:

Homelessness continues to soar, jumping 9% in L.A. County, 10% in the city

Homelessness continued to rise dramatically, increasing by 9% in Los Angeles County and 10% in the city of Los Angeles last year, in a stark illustration of the challenges faced by officials trying to reduce the number of people living on the streets…

The count, conducted by thousands of volunteers during a three-day period in January, projected that 75,518 people were living in interim housing or a tent, car, van, RV, tent or makeshift shelter in Los Angeles County, compared with 69,144 the previous year…

Almost all the growth came from the Westside and Harbor areas of Los Angeles, with each seeing increases of just over 2,000 people, or about 45%.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on this issue and it keeps getting worse.

When is it going to be too much? How many homeless people will the city tolerate before they do something that works?

