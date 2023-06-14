Hillary Clinton Trashes Trump For Storing Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago Following Federal Indictment (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton trashed Trump for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Pod Save America” host Jon Lovett asked Hillary Clinton about storing classified information on her private server.

“Republicans claim that you did the same thing and got off scot-free, why did your friend Jim Comey let you off so easy?” the host asked Hillary Clinton.

Hillary laughed as she trashed Trump and said it is “profoundly disturbing” to see Republicans defending Trump.

Hillary gave away the game (just like Dr. Jill recently did) and said Trump’s federal indictment should have been the final straw for the Republican party.

Clinton was shocked to see Trump still has tremendous support following the federal indictment.

.@HillaryClinton: Republicans defending Trump on classified docs "beyond anything that I ever thought possible in this country" [via @PodSaveAmerica]

CHINA HACKED HILLARY CLINTON’S PRIVATE SERVER THAT CONTAINED CLASSIFIED MATERIALS.

Hillary Clinton used a private email system to conduct official government business when she was the head of the Department of State.

Through many FOIA lawsuits, Judicial Watch revealed that many of Hillary Clinton’s emails contained classified material, including the name of a clandestine CIA agent.

Not only did Hillary Clinton transmit classified material over a private server, she destroyed emails and BlackBerrys that were under subpoena.

Clinton used BleachBit to destroy 33,000 emails and destroyed several BlackBerrys with a hammer.

All hands were on deck to make sure that Espionage Act charges would not be brought against Hillary Clinton even though a Chinese company described as a front for Chinese Intel accessed her classified emails while she was the head of the Department of State.

During a hearing in July of 2018, Congressman Louie Gohmert a member of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed that the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found that nearly all of Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 emails were sent to a foreign entity and the FBI did nothing about it.

The ICIG found an “anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list,” Gohmert said to Peter Strzok during a previous hearing.

Hillary Clinton’s husband Bill Clinton also stored classified tapes in his sock drawer and he was never charged.