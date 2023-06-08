HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Tells UK Prime Minister a Rambling Story About the Truman Balcony, Forgets Winston Churchill’s Name (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Oval Office.

This is Rishi Sunak’s first White House visit.

The two discussed Ukraine and the US’s partnership with the UK.

Of course the meeting turned awkward when Joe Biden began rambling about the Truman balcony.

“If we had time, I would take you to the residence where I [unintelligible] and when you were over…president Truman was there because they were redoing the White House – put a whole new Truman balcony…so any rate..” Biden said.

Joe Biden also forgot Winston Churchill’s name.

“The former Prime Minister like to take baths up there…anyway..” Biden added.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

