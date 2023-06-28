HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Says Putin Is “Losing the War in Iraq” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday said Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Iraq.

Biden stopped to chat with reporters posted up on the South Lawn as he departed en route to Chicago, Illinois.

A reporter asked Joe Biden if Putin has become weakened after the recent ‘mutiny’ by Yevegny Prigozhin.

Joe Biden said Putin is losing the war in Iraq.

“He is clearly losing the war in Iraq,” Biden said without even flinching.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila

