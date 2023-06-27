Group Gearing Up to Inject Funding and Progressive Candidates into School Boards Races Across the Country

On Friday, The Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) launched the “Save Our School Boards” campaign aimed at injecting progressive candidates, and funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars, into school board races across the county to push their radical agenda.

PCCC’s website describes their work as follows:

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee (BoldProgressives.org) is a million member grassroots organization building power at the local, state and federal levels.

ABC News reports:

Hannah Riddle, director of PCCC’s candidate services, told ABC News that she sees efforts from the right as “really serious and not theoretical threats.” PCCC will be focusing its efforts in battlegrounds like Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, as well as Illinois and Virginia, where several school boards seats will see vacancies, Riddle said. Riddle said that pushing local races can have an impact on broader voter interest and turnout. “It’s not only training candidates to run for office this year. But it’s also creating infrastructure that exists locally and allows us to build vertically,” she said. “Local races are going to drag a lot of people out to vote next year.”

The campaign comes as groups like Moms For America have made tremendous strides in working to protect our children and counter the radical agenda in America’s schools.

