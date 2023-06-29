The Great Clarence Thomas Demolishes Biden’s Race-Baiting Supreme Court Justice in “Ferocious” Affirmative Action Case Concurrence After She Throws Hissy Fit

The only piece of sour news on today’s historic ruling abolishing race-based college admissions is that Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion instead of the great Justice Clarence Thomas. His concurrence is the stuff legends are made of.

This one paragraph, in particular, is making conservatives cheer:

SUPREME DECISION: Justice Clarence Thomas delivered a ferocious concurring opinion as the Supreme Court ended affirmative action. https://t.co/eh7mjgwanF pic.twitter.com/NpgGJF7GvF — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 29, 2023

But Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s affirmative action Supreme Court pick, does not share these patriotic beliefs. After today’s ruling, she threw a race-baiting, hissy fit that predictably had liberals swooning.

She accused the Court’s conservatives for having a “let-them-eat-cake obliviousness.” She went on to whine that the Justices detached” themselves from “this country’s actual past and present experiences,” while lecturing the “ostrich-like” members about “lived experiences.”

Wow. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissent. pic.twitter.com/ica3ED6LZq — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 29, 2023

Thomas noted the racially divisive screed masquerading as a legal opinion and demolished her in epic fashion.

Here are his most powerful excerpts courtesy of Fox News:

JUSTICE JACKSON’s race-infused worldview falls flat at each step. Individuals are the sum of their unique experiences, challenges, and accomplishments. What matters is not the barriers they face, but how they choose to confront them. And their race is not to blame for everything—good or bad—that happens in their lives. A contrary, myopic world view based on individuals’ skin color to the total exclusion of their personal choices is nothing short of racial determinism.

JUSTICE JACKSON then builds from her faulty premise to call for action, arguing that courts should defer to “experts” and allow institutions to discriminate on the basis of race. Make no mistake: Her dissent is not a vanguard of the in-nocent and helpless. It is instead a call to empower privileged elites, who will “tell us [what] is required to level the playing field” among castes and classifications that they alone can divine. Then, after siloing us all into racial castes and pitting those castes against each other, the dissent somehow believes that we will be able—at some undefined point—to “march forward together” into some utopian vision.

Unsurprisingly, this tried-and-failed system defies both law and reason. Start with the obvious: If social reorganization in the name of equality may be justified by the mere fact of statistical disparities among racial groups, then that reorganization must continue until these disparities are fully eliminated, regardless of the reasons for the disparities and the cost of their elimination. If blacks fail a test at higher rates than their white counterparts (regardless of whether the reason for the disparity has anything at all to do with race), the only solution will be race-focused measures. If those measures were to result in blacks failing at yet higher rates, the only solution would be to double down.

In such a system, it would not matter how many innocents suffer race-based injuries; all that would matter is reaching the race-based goal.

Worse, the classifications that JUSTICE JACKSON draws are themselves race-based stereotypes. She focuses on two hypothetical applicants, John and James, competing for admission to UNC. John is a white, seventh-generation legacy at the school, while James is black and would be the first in his family to attend UNC. JUSTICE JACKSON argues that race-conscious admission programs are necessary to adequately compare the two applicants.

As an initial matter, it is not clear why James’s race is the only factor that could encourage UNC to admit him; his status as a first-generation college applicant seems to contextualize his application. But, setting that aside, why is it that John should be judged based on the actions of his great great-great-grandparents?

And what would JUSTICE JACKSON say to John when deeming him not as worthy of admission: Some statistically significant number of white people had advantages in college admissions seven generations ago, and you have inherited their incurable sin?

As one prominent conservative notes, this is exactly why the hateful left fears Thomas and is desperately trying to get him removed from the Court.

This is why the Left wants him off the court. This is an exorcism prayer to banish left wing lunatics. pic.twitter.com/LDZK82Oh1n — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2023

You can read the full Supreme Court opinion below. Thomas’ destruction of Jackson starts on page 97.

