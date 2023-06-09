Great Britain Bans Puberty Blockers for Children Outside of Clinical Research

Great Britain today banned puberty blockers from children outside of clinical research. The ruling is a blow to the radical trans community in England.

Via HotAir.

The main objective of the intervention is to alleviate distress associated with gender incongruence & promote the individual’s global functioning and wellbeing. Clinicians are reminded that trans identification may be a transient phase for many youth. /2 — SEGM (@segm_ebm) June 9, 2023

The specifications for the use of puberty blockers (PB) & cross-sex hormones for 16+ have not yet been published. However, the intention is that PB will only be allowed for those with early-onset gender dysphoria and only within a Board-approved research study (likely in 2024)./6 pic.twitter.com/iyonypi0Rl — SEGM (@segm_ebm) June 9, 2023

England NHS reported:

Latest update: June 2023

Today (Friday 9 June) NHS England has published an interim service specification for specialist gender incongruence services for children and young people to support Phase 1 providers in developing their new services. The public consultation on this draft interim service specification ran on the NHS England website for 45 days from 20 October to 4 December 2022. It received 5,183 responses in total. We would like to sincerely thank all those individuals and organisations who took the time to submit responses to this consultation. Read more about the consultation feedback and NHS England’s response.

We have previously made clear, including the draft interim service specification we consulted on, the intention that the NHS will only commission puberty supressing hormones as part of clinical research. This approach follows advice from Dr Hilary Cass’ Independent Review highlighting the significant uncertainties surrounding the use of hormone treatments.

We are now going out to targeted stakeholder testing on an interim clinical commissioning policy proposing that, outside of a research setting, puberty suppressing hormones should not be routinely commissioned for children and adolescents who have gender incongruence/dysphoria.

The purpose of the clinical policy is to formalise this commissioning approach and ensure there is clarity on the position by the time the new service providers begin seeing patients in the context of the new and final interim service specification. The interim service specification and the clinical policy, once finalised, come together to define the overall commissioned service.

NHS England has established a new national Children and Young People’s Gender Dysphoria Research Oversight Board which has now approved the development of a study into the impact of puberty suppressing hormones (‘puberty blockers’) on gender dysphoria in children and young people with early-onset gender dysphoria. More information on the Board and the study can be found in the consultation report.