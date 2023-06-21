Good News! MT Greene is Converting Articles of Impeachment Against Dirty Chris Wray into Privileged Resolution – Forcing Full House Vote

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Wednesday she is turning her Articles of Impeachment against Dirty Chris Wray into a privileged resolution.

This will force the House to hold an immediate vote on its merits.

Chris Wray may be the most corrupt FBI Director in history. This man alone turned the FBI into the intelligence arm and internal security force of the Democrat Party. Wray to this day continues to hunt innocent Americans in their homes for walking inside open doors on the US Capitol on January 6. Wray was behind the plot to set-up innocent men in Michigan in an outlandish plan to kidnap the far-left governor that was paid for, planned and organized by Wray’s FBI operatives.

And Wray continues to hide damning evidence of Joe Biden criminal activity and foreign bribes into the tens of millions of dollars.

Wray has destroyed the reputation of the FBI and turned it into intelligence and security arm of the Democrat Party.

This week Chris Wray redacted information from unclassified 1023 forms that show Biden’s multi-million dollar bribery agreements with Ukrainian officials. Wray also hid that one Ukrainian official kept 17 audio tapes of phone calls with Joe and Hunter Biden that he kept as evidence.

Wray hid this information. Wray is a very bad person.

Here is Rep. Greene’s announcement.

Christopher Wray spit in our faces and disrespected our Oversight Committee and our Chairman Comer by forcing us to see redacted versions of UNCLASSIFIED 1023 forms that gave proof of then VP Joe Biden taking a $5 million dollar bribe. I’m turning my Articles of Impeachment on Wray into a privileged resolution. Wray is a bad cop hiding Joe Biden’s crimes and must be held accountable. I won’t tolerate this level of disrespect and pure criminal corruption.

DC Draino explains how this will force a quick vote from the House of Representatives.