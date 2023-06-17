Good Morning America Reporter in San Francisco Says They’re Not Filming Downtown Because They Were Told it’s too Dangerous (VIDEO)

Over the past few months, we have covered the closure of numerous businesses in San Francisco. One thing that many of them have in common is the out of control crime being experienced by the city.

Now the mainstream media is starting to take notice. The situation is so bad that they can no longer ignore it.

On Good Morning America this week, they did a report on some of the closures, and at the end of the story, the reporter says that they’re not filming downtown because they were told it’s too dangerous.

RedState has details:

Two stories this week illustrate just how decadent and dangerous the formerly proud city of San Francisco has become. In the first, RedState‘s Sister Toldjah reported on how conservative author Shelby Steele and his filmmaker son Eli were robbed of tens of thousands of dollars in equipment Wednesday as they tried to film a documentary. The police were overwhelmed—as they always are in San Francisco due to defunding—and were of no help. The irony? The movie the Steeles were making “explores how defunding the police has hurt society.” Then on Wednesday, ABC reporter Matt Gutman told his live audience that downtown San Francisco was simply too dangerous an area for his crew to film in. I remember watching news crews covering the ’92 L.A. riots, and during the George Floyd mayhem, you’d always find a reporter in a helmet roaming around describing the “mostly peaceful protests.” Gutman himself was “a Jerusalem-based reporter for seven years, covering every major conflict in the Middle East,” according to his ABC bio. But downtown San Francisco? No—that’s simply too perilous.

Watch the video below to the end:

Left wing policies are driving this problem.

San Francisco's iconic downtown Westfield shopping center is laying a path to shut down amid a "deteriorating situation" where crimes & theft are routine. California has lax laws & punishment around theft & violent misdemeanor crimes in the name of equity.https://t.co/UfGmkEWIlR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2023

San Francisco is in a death spiral. Their leaders had better get serious about dealing with this issue, and fast.