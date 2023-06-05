Globalist World Health Organization Will Take Up EU System behind Digital Vaccine Passports to “Facilitate Global Mobility” and “Better Protect Citizens”

The globalist World Health Organization will take up the EU system behind the digital vaccine passport to facilitate global mobility and better protect citizens in a future pandemic.

But don’t worry this system will NEVER be abused by the officials in power who want to feed you bugs.

Via Disclose.TV

CONFIRMED – WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to "establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats."https://t.co/aVNNKNtHla — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 5, 2023

They say they will only use this for the next pandemic. Does anyone believe them?

Democrats support the WHO.

EU.Europa reported:

Today, the European Commission and the World Health Organization (WHO) have announced the launch of a landmark digital health partnership.

In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats. This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.

Based on the EU Global Health Strategy and WHO Member States Global Strategy on Digital Health, the initiative follows the 2 December 2022 agreement signed by Commissioner Kyriakides and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to enhance strategic cooperation on global health issues. This further bolsters a robust multilateral system with WHO at its core, powered by a strong EU.

This partnership will include close collaboration in the development, management and implementation of the WHO system, benefitting from the European Commission’s ample technical expertise in the field. A first step is to ensure that the current EU digital certificates continue to function effectively.