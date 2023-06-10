Global Elites Dust Off Al Gore’s Stunningly Inaccurate Arctic Ice Lie and Start Pushing It Again 15 Years Later – VIDEO

On December 13, 2008, junk scientist Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice-free in five years.

And, with this lie, the global warming hysteria began.

Gore made the prediction to a German audience on December 13, 2008. Al warned them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.” The Gateway Pundit reported on this at the time.



“Five Years”

This wasn’t the only time Al Gore made his ice-free prediction. Gore had been predicting the dire scenario since 2007. That means that the North Pole should have melted completely over a decade ago by now

Junk scientist Al Gore also made the same prediction in 2009.

From the video:

Former Vice President Al Gore references computer modeling to suggest that the north polar ice cap may lose virtually all of its ice within the next seven years. “Some of the models suggest that there is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” said Gore.

Of course, this turned out to be nothing more than another lunatic conspiracy to push global control of the people.

At least 8 Dire Predictions from Al Gore’s movie never occurred – not even close.

But old media conspiracy theories NEVER die.

The legacy media dusted off this old conspiracy and pushed the same line again last week. According to “scientists” the arctic will now be completely ice free by the summer of 2030.

They don’t even care that they pushed this same BS 16 years ago!

Axios reported: