Global Elites Dust Off Al Gore’s Stunningly Inaccurate Arctic Ice Lie and Start Pushing It Again 15 Years Later – VIDEO

On December 13, 2008, junk scientist Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice-free in five years.
And, with this lie, the global warming hysteria began.
Gore made the prediction to a German audience on December 13, 2008. Al warned them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.” The Gateway Pundit reported on this at the time.
“Five Years”
This wasn’t the only time Al Gore made his ice-free prediction. Gore had been predicting the dire scenario since 2007. That means that the North Pole should have melted completely over a decade ago by now
Junk scientist Al Gore also made the same prediction in 2009.
From the video:
Former Vice President Al Gore references computer modeling to suggest that the north polar ice cap may lose virtually all of its ice within the next seven years. “Some of the models suggest that there is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” said Gore.
Of course, this turned out to be nothing more than another lunatic conspiracy to push global control of the people.
At least 8 Dire Predictions from Al Gore’s movie never occurred – not even close.
But old media conspiracy theories NEVER die.
The legacy media dusted off this old conspiracy and pushed the same line again last week. According to “scientists” the arctic will now be completely ice free by the summer of 2030.
They don’t even care that they pushed this same BS 16 years ago!
Axios reported:
It’s too late to stop summer Arctic sea ice melting — even in a low-emissions scenario that caps global warming at 1.5°C target in line with the Paris agreement, according to a new study.
Why it matters: The peer-reviewed findings on the effects of human-caused climate change in the region, published in Nature Communications, suggest the first ice-free summer could be in the 2030s. That’s a decade sooner than previously projected.
Thought bubble: Many studies have projected when the Arctic sea ice would be seasonally ice-free, and all could be proven wrong given the nonlinearities and variability inherent in the Arctic climate system.
One thing is for sure though, there are going to be surprises, many of them in a warmer, less ice-covered direction. Using different techniques to examine these questions is valuable, since the region is already heating up so quickly. That applies to the climate and geopolitics.
What they did: Researchers examined satellite data and climate models from 1979-2019 to see how Arctic sea ice has changed.
They used this information to model future melting.
What they found: The researchers discovered the models underestimated the pace of melting compared with observations of ice in the Arctic over the period they examined, according to the study.
“By scaling models’ sea ice response to greenhouse gases to best match the observed trend in an approach validated in an imperfect model test, we project an ice-free Arctic in September under all scenarios considered,” wrote the researchers in the study, led by Seung-Ki Min of Pohang University.