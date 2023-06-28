Giuliani Interviewd by Jack Smith’s Prosecutors in Trump January 6 Case in DC

Special Counsel Jack Smith is quietly ramping up his January 6 case against Trump in Washington DC.

President Trump was recently indicted by a grand jury in Florida hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

In a separate grand jury in DC, Jack Smith is quietly continuing his investigation into January 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors in recent weeks, according to a leak to CNN.

Giuliani met with federal prosecutors as part of Jack Smith’s investigation into January 6 and Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election.

CNN reported:

Former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been interviewed by federal investigators as part of the special counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, multiple sources familiar with the meeting told CNN. The meeting between Giuliani, his attorney Robert Costello, and investigators took place in recent weeks. The sources declined to say what investigators’ questions focused on during the meeting, which has not been previously reported. Special counsel Jack Smith has not announced any charges stemming from his investigation into efforts to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election, but prosecutors appear to be nearing charging decisions, sources familiar with the case have said. Sources say that some of the grand jury questioning has centered on the actions of top lawyers around Trump, including Giuliani, with investigators seeking information about their baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Ted Goodman, a Giuliani political adviser, told CNN that “the appearance was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner.”

According to a leak to CNN last week, Jack Smith traded limited immunity for testimony from at least two dueling electors.

ABC News reported that Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and Nevada GOP committee member Jim DeGraffenreid were spotted walking into the federal courthouse where Jack Smith’s DC grand jury meets a couple of weeks ago.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors are turning the screws on witnesses.

According to CNN, prosecutors are ‘playing hardball’ with some of the witnesses, refusing to grant them extensions to grand jury subpoenas, and demanding testimony before the end of the month.