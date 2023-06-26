“Getting in Shape for My Debates with President Biden” – Robert Kennedy, Jr. Releases Beefcake Push-Up Video to Rattle the Democrat Party Elites

by
Robert Kennedy Jr. after a set of pushups during one of his workouts.

On Saturday, photos of 69-year-old Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. working out and shirtless went viral on the internet.

The photos and video show Robert F. Kennedy pumping iron outside in jeans with friends. The son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy looks like a chiseled 20-year-old.

There is even video.

Not bad for a 69-year-old!

On Sunday RFK Jr. released a follow-up video on his own Twitter page.

Robert told his growing number of supporters he was getting in shape “for my debates with Joe Biden.”

RFK Jr. added:

Joe Biden couldn’t even find the gym, let alone use a treadmill without falling on his face.

The Democrat Party elites will not appreciate this one bit!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

