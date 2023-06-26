“Getting in Shape for My Debates with President Biden” – Robert Kennedy, Jr. Releases Beefcake Push-Up Video to Rattle the Democrat Party Elites

On Saturday, photos of 69-year-old Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. working out and shirtless went viral on the internet.

The photos and video show Robert F. Kennedy pumping iron outside in jeans with friends. The son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy looks like a chiseled 20-year-old.

There is even video.

INCLINE BENCH NATIONALISM pic.twitter.com/HNyAtBH9yd — Alexander Cortes PhD, Fitness, Nutrition, Fat loss (@AJA_Cortes) June 24, 2023

Not bad for a 69-year-old!

On Sunday RFK Jr. released a follow-up video on his own Twitter page.

Robert told his growing number of supporters he was getting in shape “for my debates with Joe Biden.”

Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! pic.twitter.com/ns8MdJVlmx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

RFK Jr. added:

Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the Covid lockdowns. I will help turn this around by encouraging our citizens to exercise, eat well, and fortify their immune systems by removing harmful chemicals from our food. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

So start doing your morning calisthenics everybody. Get yourself in shape for a Kennedy Presidency! — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

p.s. And yes, I can do more than 10 pushups. That was my last set. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

Joe Biden couldn’t even find the gym, let alone use a treadmill without falling on his face.

The Democrat Party elites will not appreciate this one bit!