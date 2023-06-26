SYNCHRONIZATION BEFORE THE START OF THE ELECTION CAMPAIGN: THE BURISMA CASE IN UKRAINE AND THE HUNTER BIDEN CASE IN THE U.S. ARE CREATED ACCORDING TO THE SAME SCHEME

In order to get Hunter Biden out from under attack the Biden family successfully adopted the Ukrainian experience: as a result, the Ukrainian Burisma case and the American Hunter case are closed under the same scheme – by changing the charges, striking a deal with the investigation, pressuring judicial authorities and fictitious conduct of criminal investigations.

The intensified activity of the Oversight and Accountability Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, led by James Comer, and the emergence of more and more evidence of corruption schemes involving the president’s family seem to have forced Biden to act unconventionally.

Earlier this week, Hunter Biden, in particular, cut a deal with the investigation and agreed to plead guilty in the federal case opened as a result of a years-long investigation into his tax fraud. It would first appear that justice had been served and the guilty party will be punished. But upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that instead of a huge sentence on dozens of episodes involving influence peddling, money laundering and pure corruption in Ukraine, Romania, China and Myanmar, Hunter Biden, and with him his father, will actually get away with it.

Under the influence of the elder Biden, the U.S. Judicial System, the FBI and the Department of Justice repeated the technology he successfully tested in Ukraine: there a top manager of Burisma, where Hunter Biden was a board member, was caught trying to give the largest bribe in Europe in cash at $6 million, but instead of imprisonment he got 1 year probation and was freed.

Let us repeat – 1 year on probation for the most serious criminal offense for which the punishment in Ukraine is imprisonment for up to 8 years with confiscation of property. This clever combination of substitution of charges, quick organization of the trial, signing a deal with the investigation and no less quick closing of the case is certainly not a know-how of the Biden family, but in fact it was used at this level for the first time.

Let’s talk about it in more detail.