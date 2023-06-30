George Santos Introduces “GUO Act” to Fight Weaponization of America’s Justice System Against Anti-Chinese Communist Party Dissident

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Matt Palumbo

New York Representative George Santos just introduced legislation in the name of Guo Wengei/Miles Guo, the anti-Chinese Communist Party dissident who sought political asylum in America in 2017, and was arrested on March by the DOJ following a disinformation campaign from the CCP.

Speaking to the House floor in introducing the GUO Act of 2023, also known as the Government Unanimous Oversight Act of 2023, Santos said “in this case, the charges against Miles Guo are part of an organized campaign against him by the CCP. As a matter of fact, in November of 2018, George Higginbotham, a senior official at the DOJ pleaded guilty to his active role in this illegal campaign. He admitted to receiving $40 million from the CCP and meeting with the Vice Minister of Public Security of China to advance the removal of Guo from the United States.”

George Higginbotham previously worked as a Senior Congressional Affairs Specialist at the DOJ from 2016 to 2018. He was enlisted in a plan orchestrated by rapper Pras Michel and Malaysian alleged megafrauster Jho Low to get Guo deported to China, where he faces imprisonment or death for exposing CCP secrets. Higgenbotham had been friends with Michel for a long time, and the two reconnected around 2017 when Michel, on behalf of Jho Low and the CCP, reached out to Higginbotham soliciting his help in removing Guo from the United States.

Michel was later found guilty on a number of counts following a trial, including campaign finance violates related to illegally funneling money from Jho Low through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, and most relevant here; conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of China for his work trying to deport Guo.

As was proven in court, Michel and Low also worked with former RNC Chairman Elliot Brody and DOJ lawyer George Higginbotham. They all acted directly on behalf of then-Deputy Security Minister Sun Lijun, and were paid tens of millions of dollars for their efforts, and were offered a bonus worth millions more if they were successful. The group created a back channel to lobby President Trump, his administration, the DOJ, DHS, and FBI to deport Guo. Millions in funds from foreign accounts were transferred into the U.S. to promote this illegal lobbying.

Michel, Brody, David, and Higginbotham traveled to Thailand, Malaysia, and China to meet with Low, Lijun, and others to negotiate how Broidy would lobby Trump, among other meetings. Higginbotham personally met with Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai in Washington D.C. – and he was wired $41 million shortly after.

The fate of Michel only makes sense in the context of him being the “fall guy” in the conspiracy against Guo. After all, why would the same DOJ and FBI that has members corrupted by the CCP indict one of Guo’s enemies? Simple – to cover up their own wrongdoing.

Consider the fact that only Michel went to trial for his crimes, while Higgenbotham benefited to the tune of at least $41 million for his role in the scheme, and yet he got a lenient plea deal that required no jail time. Another associate in the scheme, Brody, was found guilty of violating FARA and only required to pay a $6.6 million fine – less than the $9 million he admitted to receiving for his work. There was no expectation he’d face jail time when he plead guilty, but Trump ended up pardoning him regardless.

All the major players go free – while the only individual in the scheme lacking true political connections in Washington gets convicted.

And it is because of all that, that Santos is speaking out. He continued his speech: “It is with great dismay but with complete confidence that I say the weaponization of the U.S. prosecutorial system is spinning out of control and it is time we take a stand. This is why I am unapologetically taking a stand against the CCP and calling on the House Judiciary Committee, the DOJ, and Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government to investigate the CCP infiltration of the U.S. government, and do all they can to free Miles Guo. It shows when we have a national crime crisis falling by the wayside because politically motivated campaigns designed for nothing other than retribution on political agitators keep getting in the way of our leading law enforcement officials, who refuse to prioritize the American people. With each passing year, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the CCP is accomplishing its goal of infiltrating the U.S. All the while, the real threat to the American people are let out on the streets and harmless political targets remain behind bars with justice denied. Mr. Speaker, I speak for every American when I say we are done tucking our tails and are done losing every tradeoff with the CCP.”

By having legislation named after Guo, it symbolizes the recognition and support he has garnered for his efforts to protect democratic values and the rule of law. This move underscores the growing awareness among U.S. lawmakers of the need to confront the CCP’s influence campaigns and strengthens the resolve to safeguard the U.S. legal system from external manipulation. It sends a powerful message that the U.S. remains committed to upholding its values and defending the independence and impartiality of its judiciary.

About the author: Matt Palumbo is the author of The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros (2021), Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York (2020), Debunk This!: Shattering Liberal Lies (2019), and Spygate (2018).