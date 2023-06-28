Gateway Pundit Readers Get Results: Protesters Gather Outside Prison After Gateway Pundit Reports on Horrific Abuse of J6 Protester Ryan Samsel (Audio)

Recently, The Gateway Pundit reported on the horrible abuse taking place in American prisons today.

J6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel and his friend and Trump supporter Cush’Mir McBride were viciously beaten and nearly killed by prisoner guards in recent months.

Cush’Mir shared his harrowing story recently with The Gateway Pundit earlier this month. He is determined to raise awareness about the plight of abused inmates and the need for reform. He hopes that by sharing his story he will shed light on the prevalent issue of abuse within the prison system.

“I hope to spread awareness about abuse and mistreatment within these prisons and speak out for those who lack help and support and simply have no way to be heard. And I’m here to be a voice for us all today and hopefully can help save lives in the future, as I once was a victim of abuse within prison,” Cush’Mir told The Gateway Pundit.

Cush’Mir told The Gateway Pundit that during his time at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Philadelphia, he was targeted by correctional officers (COs) due to his support for former President Donald Trump and his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He was subsequently placed in “the shoe,” a form of solitary confinement, where he was targeted by the prison guards.

In 2021, the Federal Detention Center (FDC) guards in Philadelphia beat Cush’Mir after they caught him slipping food to January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel, who they were starving at the time.

During one beating, FDC guards knocked out his tooth with repeated kicks to his face. Cush’Mir’s legs were so badly beaten that his flesh was exposed. His ribs were sore and he thought they were broken. The guards dragged Cush’Mir back to his cell and banged his body on the walls as they continued their abuse. He was bleeding badly and denied medical attention.

Cush’Mir later caught Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) due to unsanitary conditions. He thought he might lose his leg. This was all because he would not take the COVID vaccine, and he secretly slipped food to Ryan Samsel, a man he knew from his youth on the streets of Philly.

The abuse suffered by McBride and and Ryan Samsel highlights the systemic abuse prevalent within the US prison system.

Last week TGP received a message from a friend at the prison where they are holding Ryan Samsel and Cush’Mir McBride.

Since our Gateway Pundit report went up on the horrific prison guard abuse the authorities locked Ryan Samsel in isolation once again. Ryan no longer has access to phone calls or email privileges. Cush’Mir was moved.

Last Thursday we heard from Ryan Samsel. Thanks to Gateway Pundit readers and Ryan and Cush’Mir’s supporters – Ryan was released from the hole today!

Today we have more information on Ryan’s release from isolation. We want to share this with The Gateway Pundit readers.

Ryan Samsel: I want to say thank you to the (Gateway Pundit) listeners and to those who took the initiative to make calls to the jail and to those who made calls to the US Marshals. I don’t know who you are, but I am extremely grateful. Not only that, apparently I didn’t notice, but there was a protest that took place out front – 20 to 30 people. This is enough to get me out of the hole. And apparently, I made a local hip-hop station in New York City, a pretty famous one. And I also made a famous hip-hop station in Philadelphia. And I guess that whole community had gotten together and did a protest. So I was once again in a horseshoe. The horse is like a super punishment. Where you’re stripped down naked, with no bedding, no nothing. A few days, later the guards had come by, say, here’s your clothes. You’re going back to a regular (cell). And I said why? And he says, I don’t know. You got some kind of uproar going on out front. So I came back down to the unit. I was able to look outside, and I seen a bunch of protesters – a whole bunch. And I was like, people were telling me that they’re for you, Ryan! And I was shocked. Trending: Legal Expert and Author Mark Levin: Trump Lawyers Need to File Immediate Motion to Dismiss Entire Case – Jack Smith Must Go to Prison for This That is because of the Gateway listeners, that they all came. And somebody sent me a letter at the time and it said that the article that Jim had did had over 111,000 views. That’s a lot. Viral is considered 10,000. And it means a lot to me. Jim. They’re not just listeners. It’s almost like a family. It’s like the Gateway family. It’s pretty big.

Here is the audio.