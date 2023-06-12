GAME ON! President Trump Vows to Appoint A REAL SPECIAL “PROSECUTOR” to Go After the “MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN”

The seal is broken.

President Trump vowed on Monday to go after the “MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED” with the destruction of our elections, borders, and country itself.

Via Truth Social and The Storm Has Arrived.

President Trump: NOW THAT THE “SEAL” IS BROKEN, IN ADDITION TO CLOSING THE BORDER & REMOVING ALL OF THE “CRIMINAL” ELEMENTS THAT HAVE ILLEGALLY INVADED OUR COUNTRY, MAKING AMERICA ENERGY INDEPENDENT, & EVEN DOMINANT AGAIN, & IMMEDIATELY ENDING THE WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA & UKRAINE, I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL “PROSECUTOR” TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!

In 2016 President Trump also vowed to bring Hillary Clinton to justice. This was after she erased over 30,000 subpoenaed emails on the Clinton Foundation and government emails. Hillary kept the classified emails on a server in her bathroom at home.

After his victory in 2016 President Trump did not launch any investigations into Hillary Clinton and her family. This was a major mistake.

The radical Marxists running the country today will only respond to force. They don’t seem too worried about any upcoming investigations.