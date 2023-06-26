French President Macron Calls for International Tax to Finance Climate Scam

by

The globalists need more cash.

It’s not cheap to fearmonger and control the entire global population. It takes real cash to fund such an effort.

French President Emanual Macron wants a new international tax to fund global climate efforts and for the elites to pocket their fair share.

Politico reported:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday hinted at a fresh push to revamp the international taxation system to finance climate efforts.

Macron spoke on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, where delegates from across the world are discussing ways to reform the international financial system to help raise money for climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Top economists in France have been pushing for a new national wealth tax to finance the fight against climate change, spurring a debate inside Macron’s government.

So will China and India be asked to contribute this time? Or is this tax only for the Western countries again?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

