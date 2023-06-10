FOX News Continues Its Decline – Skips President Trump’s Speech at Georgia GOP Convention

FOX News continued its decline on Saturday.

The cable news channel decided to skip President Trump’s speech at the Georgia GOP Convention.

The speech was obviously the TOP news story of the day. But FOX and board member Paul Ryan HATE Donald Trump.

And they will kill off their own brand to prove it.

They think if they ignore Trump the rest of us will forget Trump.

