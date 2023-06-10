FOX News Continues Its Decline – Skips President Trump’s Speech at Georgia GOP Convention

FOX News continued its decline on Saturday.

The cable news channel decided to skip President Trump’s speech at the Georgia GOP Convention.

The speech was obviously the TOP news story of the day. But FOX and board member Paul Ryan HATE Donald Trump.

And they will kill off their own brand to prove it.

It's fine that fox isn't carrying President Trump's GA speech. NOBODY WATCHES fox. — (@ChatByCC) June 10, 2023

They think if they ignore Trump the rest of us will forget Trump.

CNN, MSNBC, FOX NEWS all choosing not to carry Trump’s speech in Georgia. — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) June 10, 2023