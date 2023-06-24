UNreal! GOP Picks Trump-Hater Bret Baier to Moderate First Republican Primary Debate

Here we go.

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican debate on August 23.

Fox News reported:

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican primary debate on August 23, the network announced on Tuesday. “We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote,” FOX News Media President Jay Wallace said in a statement. The debate will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention, at the Fiserv Forum.

Bret Baier recently attacked Trump for storing presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, a former US president, had every right to store presidential records at his Florida estate after he left the White House.

Bret Baier attacked Trump during a recent interview and repeated CNN talking points.

“The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back would be to say please, please, please could we have it back,” Trump said.

“They did ask for it,” Bret Baier said.

“No, we were talking,” Trump said (crosstalk).

“They said can you give the documents back and then they went to the DOJ to subpoena you to give the documents back,” Baier replied.

Trump highlighted the fact that NARA had never taken action on a former president before. .

“Why not just hand them over then?” Baier said.

“Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to NARA yet. And I very was busy as you’ve sort of seen,” he said.

Brett Baier accused Trump of storing “Iran war plans” at Mar-a-Lago.

“Not that I know of,” Trump said.