FOX Corps Board Member Paul Ryan Attacks Trump, Claims Trump’s Base Is Only 33% of GOP Voters, Then Says Trump Can Win (VIDEO)

Dirty Paul Ryan, who repeatedly lied to the American public about funding President Donald Trump’s border wall, was on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday to trash President Donald Trump.

Paul Ryan is a board member at FOX Corp.

Ryan shared a lot of assumptions and fantasies.  He claimed Trump only has 33% support from the GOP base.  This is odd since Trump has been polling over 50% for months now.

After trashing Trump on CNBC for nearly a minute Ryan admitted that Donald Trump can win the presidency.

This guy is something else. He has ALWAYS hated President Trump.

Paul Ryan: I’m very clear with this. Look, it’s a disaster if we nominate Trump. You know, I think that I’ve been saying this for a long time. But Liz is right, which is he could win. I think we lose with him. I think we’re much more likely to lose. We haven’t won anything with him since he first won in 16. We lost the House in 18, the presidency in 20, the Senate in 2020, and we could have won the Senate in 2022… I’m for anybody not named Trump right now? Anybody not named Trump, anybody not named…

Becky Quick: Do you think you win if you nominate somebody not named Trump?

Paul Ryan: I do.

Becky Quick: Because you make everybody who was supporting Trump very mad.

Paul Ryan: I’m a never-again Trumper. So obviously, the 33% Trump base doesn’t like a person like me because I’m very clear. I don’t think he’s fit, and I don’t think he can win. Liz is right.

So, are we all supposed to ignore the fact that Paul Ryan is on the board at FOX?

Why doesn’t Paul Ryan have the courage to go on FOX News and say this? He’s done such a stellar job driving the company into the ditch.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

