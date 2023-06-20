Former Trump Attorney Reveals Why ‘Pretrial Diversion’ Used to Soften Hunter’s ‘Gun Charge’ Would Not Be Available For Anyone Similarly Situated to Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in a sweetheart deal given by his corrupt father’s Justice Department after a five year investigation (mop up operation).

Hunter Biden will likely get probation for not paying his taxes – only peasants go to prison for not paying taxes.

As far as the gun charge – A FELONY – Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a “diversion case.”

“Handling the gun charge as a diversion case means Biden will not technically be pleading guilty to that crime. Diversion is an option typically applied to nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems.” the Washington Post reported.

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of failure to file tax payments when due,” one of his lawyers, Chris Clark, said in a written statement. “A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis said the ‘pretrial diversion’ used to soften the gun charge would not be available for anyone similarly situated to Hunter Biden.

According to the Justice Department, “Absent approval by the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, any pretrial diversion program created by a US Attorney’s Office shall exclude any individual accused of an offense involving brandishing or use of a firearm or other deadly weapon.”

In my experience as a defense attorney, diversion is generally used for deterrence for juvenile offenders,” Jenna Ellis said. “To even be considered as an adult, there would have to be really solid reasons why the defendant should enter this type of program.”

“Is the reason here that he’s a Biden?” she asked.

There are photos of Hunter Biden brandishing on his “Laptop from Hell.”

“There are pics of Hunter brandishing. And he may have committed production of child pornography if any escort he photographed or videotaped was under age. Which is alleged. So he would be further prohibited from getting diversion (per section 1).” Jenna Ellis said.

Former US Attorney Brett Tolman weighed in on the ‘diversion program’ offered to Hunter in a sweetheart deal.

No one else would have received diversion and the average punishment for the same crime is 39 months in federal prison.

Although the Justice Department didn’t charge Hunter for brandishing, they had sufficient evidence to charge a far more serious crime, former US Attorney Brett Tolman argued.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

