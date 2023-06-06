Former Teammate of Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Speaks Out and Shares “Disturbing” New Details – Riley Gaines Responds (VIDEO)

A former teammate of William “Lia” Thomas has come forward and has shared “disturbing” new details regarding how her teammates were abused.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Thomas, a man pretending he’s a woman, was given a spot on the University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming team. He became a household name and robbed countless women of their rightful glory. The school’s leadership rallied behind Thomas the whole way and waved aside concerns from actual female swimmers.

They even nominated him for NCAA “Woman of the Year.”

Paula Scanlon decided to shed her anonymity last week and speak exclusively to Matt Walsh. She told him the propaganda campaign Penn administrators waged was organized and vicious.

WATCH:

A teammate of Lia Thomas appeared in What Is A Woman anonymously. A few days ago she came to us and said she is ready to come out publicly and tell her story. I had a longer conversation with Paula where she revealed a number of details that weren't covered in the film. Watch: pic.twitter.com/wlknGmslJC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2023

She explained to Walsh that she and her teammates were so traumatized that they had to change in adjoining stalls to avoid seeing Thomas’s genitalia, which he regularly showed off in the locker room. Moreover, the school barred them from complaining about how they were treated.

Scanlon shared a case where a female swimmer was forced off the team because Thomas had taken her place on the team. Initially, the girl went to the athletic department in tears but she “was completely on-board with Thomas competing like it was some magical, beautiful thing” after meeting with administrators.

This caused Walsh to state that the “most disturbing” item Scanlon revealed was that the school’s manipulation made the girls question their own judgement and common sense.

The most disturbing thing that @PaulaYScanlan revealed is the psychological manipulation from the school that made the real girls on the team question their own common sense and judgment. They knew it was wrong to have a man on the team but the gaslighting campaign was extremely… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 6, 2023

Scanlon also disclosed another new detail to Walsh: she and others were also threatened with punishment by the school’s athletic department if they dared to speak out.

She came back from the meeting and suddenly thought we were a part of some groundbreaking team. There was something going on at the Athletic Department that wanted to keep us quiet. I was like, “this is getting scary.” Two days later they had a formal meeting with us, with Lia excluded, and we were told you would regret talking to the media. They also told us Lia swimming with us is non-negotiable and provided us with counselling services to ‘help us be okay’ with it. It’s incredibly startling.

Riley Gaines responded after the interview was posted, calling Scanlon’s story huge and thanking her.

This is huge!!!! Courage begets courage. Thank you @PaulaYScanlan !!! Another voice and face to the movement. Let's flood her with support! https://t.co/hhPEr2sJXF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 5, 2023

Gaines was a pioneer for speaking out in defense of women’s sports and against the radical trans ideology. It is good to see more young women follow in her footsteps.

Strength in numbers is how the radical trans movement can be defeated.