Former NFL QB Ryan Mallet Dies At 35 in Florida Drowning

Former NFL and Arkansas Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallet has died at the age of 35.

According to the NFL, Mallet who played for the Texans, Patriots and Ravens died by drowning at a beach in Destin, Florida.

The NFL has offered no further details regarding Mallet’s drowning but offered condolences to his family.

During his career in the NFL Mallet racked up 1,835 passing yards and added nine touchdown passes.

The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvdhQmrTh6 — NFL (@NFL) June 27, 2023

Per The NFL:

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, drowned in Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Mallett was 35. “The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.” A third-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft, Mallett was with the Pats through the 2013 season before he was traded to the Texans. He wrapped up his career with the Ravens from 2015-2017. Across his NFL career, Mallett played in 21 games, going 3-5 as a starter and compiling 1,835 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

The NFL community came out in full force to pay respect to Mallet.

LOOK:

Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/3Yz2U6F8Yd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallett family. https://t.co/57EjIP9INu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 27, 2023

After retiring from the NFL, Mallet started to coach football as an assistant coach at Mountain Home High School in Arkansas and in 2022 he became the head football coach at White Hall High School.